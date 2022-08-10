Skip to main content

'Self-Driven' Clemson Linebacker LaVonta Bentley Describes his 'Why'

Clemson linebacker LaVonta Bentley strives to make the NFL and "help my mom out."
LaVonta Bentley describes himself as "self-driven" and focused on the "process" of hard work. 

There's a purpose to what the Clemson linebacker does in the game of football, dating back to his childhood. 

"Everyone has a 'why.' My 'why' is to help my mom out, be that guy in the household that they look up to, nephews, nieces, everyone," Bentley said after Tuesday's practice. "Just put that work in (at Clemson), and hopefully, I can make it to the NFL and set my family up. 

"That's what I grew up on. That's my goal. I've been wanting to go to the league since I played ball. And I started playing football when I was 4 years old." 

Bentley is hoping this is the year that helps him get there. Coming into 2022, he's recorded over 50 tackles and played in 27 games during his career, but Bentley has started just twice. He's been blocked by former Tigers James Skalski and Baylon Spector.

With his predecessors off to the NFL, Bentley is battling for playing time with Keith Maguire, Trenton Simpson and Jeremiah Trotter Jr., but he'll be heavily involved in a rotation all season long and should make his biggest impact on the Tigers of his career. 

"LaVonta Bentley, a redshirt junior, that's a bad dude right there," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney recently said. "He is a grown man."

For the Birmingham, Ala., native, he's seen a path to a better life and making in the NFL by watching Quinnen Williams and Quincy Williams, both defensive linemen for the New York Jets, come out of the same city to play in the NFL. 

"Seeing the guys from Birmingham that made it...they've been a huge outlet not just to me but to Birmingham," Bentley said. "Just knowing that you can make it."

