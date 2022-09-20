Shipley Named to Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll

Louisville, Ky. – Sept. 20, 2022 – Six players hailing from Power Five conferences and one independent school earned the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll for their performances in big wins this past weekend. Making the list are Israel Abanikanda, Pitt; Devon Achane, Texas A&M: Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State; Roschon Johnson, Texas; Will Shipley, Clemson; and Chris Tyree, Notre Dame.

The Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse, now in its 13th season, is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission. The Award pays tribute to the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner in downtown Louisville in March 2023.

College football fans nationwide have the opportunity to vote for their favorite player during the regular season and again during the bowl season. Online fan voting powered by Texas Roadhouse is now open HERE and factors into the selection of the finalists and winner.

Pitt junior RB/return specialist Israel Abanikanda touched the ball 35 times three different ways and scored once in Pitt’s hard-fought, 34-13 road win over Western Michigan. Abanikanda carried the ball 31 times for 133 yards and scored what proved to be the game-winning touchdown on a four-yard run late in the third quarter. He also caught one pass, returned four kickoffs and accounted for seven first down rushing.

Texas A&M junior RB/return specialist Devon Achane touched the ball 24 times three different ways and scored once in the Aggies’ 17-9 home win over Miami. Achane carried the ball 18 times for 88 yards and caught four passes for 42 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown reception on the Aggies’ opening drive of the third quarter. He accounted for five first downs rushing, two first downs receiving and returned two kickoffs for 54 yards.

Ohio State sophomore WR/return specialist Emeka Egbuka touched the ball 11 times three different ways and scored two different ways in the Buckeye’s 77-21 home win over Toledo. Egbuka caught seven passes for 133 yards, including a seven-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. He carried the ball one time, running three yards for a score in the second quarter. He also returned one punt 10 yards and fair caught two punts

Texas senior wildcat QB/RB Roschon Johnson lined up at three different positions in the offensive backfield for the Longhorns, touched the ball 14 times two different ways and scored once in a 41-20 home win over UTSA. Roschon carried the ball 11 times for 81 yards as a running back and wildcat quarterback and caught three passes for 23 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown reception. He accounted for six first downs rushing and one receiving.

Clemson sophomore RB/return specialist Will Shipley touched the ball 15 times three different ways and scored twice in the Tigers’ 48-20 home win over Louisiana Tech. Shipley carried the ball 12 times for 132 yards, including touchdown runs of two yards in the first quarter and 32 yards in the third quarter. He caught two passes for 14 yards, returned a kickoff 22 yards and accounted for five first downs rushing.

Notre Dame junior RB/return specialist Chris Tyree touched the ball 24 times three different ways and scored once as the Fighting Irish outlasted Cal 24-17 at home. Tyree carried the ball 17 times for 64 yards, caught five passes for 44 yards and a score and returned two kickoffs. On Notre Dame’s 10-play scoring drive in the first half, Tyree returned the kickoff to the 40-yard line, ran the ball four times and caught two passes, including a 21-yard touchdown reception.

The Louisville Sports Commission successfully launched the Paul Hornung Award in 2010 to honor its namesake and native son, and to promote outstanding performances by versatile college football players who often go unnoticed. Each week during the regular season, a panel of college football experts selects players for the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll based on performance. A national selection committee comprised of 17 sports journalists and former NFL stars votes for the Hornung Award finalists and the winner, with fan voting powered by Texas Roadhouse comprising the 18th vote. Regional accounting firm Dean Dorton independently tabulates all votes.

For more information, visit www.paulhornungaward.com.