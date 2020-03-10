Skalski Ready to Lead New Era of Clemson Defense

CLEMSON — As a veteran of Brent Venables' system, graduate middle linebacker James Skalski has a good sense of what his role is on defense. This spring, Skalski is looking to be an on-field version of the man he's learned from.

"I think I just have to be an extension of Coach V, really," Skalski said. "Nolan (Turner) and I are the oldest two guys now on the defense. I have to know it like the back of my hand. I just need to be the extension of Coach V on the field. I can always get better and do stuff for myself, but I think what makes a great middle linebacker is making everything around him better too, and that's been something I have been trying to focus on, just knowing everyone's job and getting everyone on the same page so we can all play good team defense."

Skalski also understands the importance of having the right amount of knowledge to be able to teach the rest of the defense.

"You better know your stuff if you're going to teach something, so you got to start right there," Skalski said. "If I'm going to come out here and say that I'm going to be an extension of Coach V, I better know what I'm talking about. That's a challenge to myself really and having confidence in the work and time I did put in to earn that. I just need to be confident in what I'm saying because I know it. Just be a leader, be someone they can lean on out there."

Early in spring practice, Skalski has been enough of a vocal leader on the field to earn himself a nickname from the younger players.

"The young guys started calling me sensei," Skalski said. "Some of the young backers started calling me sensei. I mean, I'm a fifth-year. I better know my stuff. I've had plenty of time to learn what everyone around me is doing. Anytime I get a chance to teach, I'm with it."

One of the young "pupils" that has caught Skalski's attention is Mike Jones Jr., one of the many guys expected to step into a new and larger role on this defense.

"Of course when you lose a player like Isaiah (Simmons), you are going to notice they're gone, but we recruit guys that can replace and fill the job, and he's doing a great job. He's improved a lot, and spring ball, I think, is when a player makes a lot of strides, and he's definitely moving in the right direction for the kind of player we are going to need him to be next year."

Though Jones will likely be in line to fill the position vacated by Simmons, Skalski does not want to compare Jones to his generational predecessor.

"I think it's unfair to compare anyone to Isaiah Simmons," Skalski said. "Look what he (Simmons) just did at the combine. We've been telling y'all that he's an absolute freak, so it's hard to compare to that guy. He didn't play nickel SAM for us; he played defense for us. That guy played everything. It's not fair to compare to Isaiah, but that's the cool thing about being your own individual: you get to make your own name, and I know Mike Jones is ready to make his own name."