ClemsonMaven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Skalski's Ejection Puts Targeting In Spotlight

Brad Senkiw

Clemson junior James Skalski was ejected for targeting during the second half of Monday night’s national championship game against LSU in New Orleans.

Skalski was flagged by the referees after a hit on LSU receiver Justin Jefferson. The play was reviewed by officials and the call stood.

Replay shows Skalski lowering his head and leading with the crown of his helmet when he hit Jefferson. Even though there wasn’t forcible contact with Jefferson’s head, it’s still defined as targeting by the NCAA.

https://twitter.com/MikeABCColumbia/status/1216936991532748800

By rule, since the penalty occurred during the second half, Skalski will have to miss the first half of Clemson’s 2020 season-opener.

After the game, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he didn’t get a good look at the infraction and wasn’t going to use the ejection as any kind of excuse in Clemson’s 42-25 loss to LSU.

Targeting is one of the most controversial subjects in all of college football.

While Skalski’s hit was correctly called by the officials based on the rules, there is debate about whether or not an automatic ejection is a fair penalty.

Skalski, who redshirted in 2018 after dealing with injuries and a loaded linebacking corps, started every game for Clemson in 2019. He worked hard to be Brent Venables’ middle linebacker and had an excellent season.

One of the team’s top leaders, Skalski saw his opportunity to help his team win a national championship come to an abrupt end on a play in which there was no intent to hurt the ball carrier.

“I hate it for (Skalski),” Swinney said. “He's such a wonderful young man and such a great leader and all that. But you know, they were just the better team.”

While it might not have changed the outcome of the game, Skalski’s ejection was a reminder of the effect of the targeting penalty.

There is swelling support for some amendments to the current rule, though. Intent or no intent is not part of the wording in the rulebook.

Some people in college football have called for something more like college basketball, which uses a Flagrant 1 and Flagrant 2 to determine the severity of fouls.

Is some of that subjective? Sure, but so are many other calls made on a court or field.

There have been proposals made by both the American Football Coaches Association and the officials coordinator of the American Athletic Conference in recent years to change the severity of the punishment based on intent, but the NCAA has been reluctant to alter that aspect of the rule.

Maybe that will change this offseason. Skalski worked hard to get where Clemson got. His family, coaches and teammates had to watch him walk off the field before the game was over because of a hit in which he wasn’t trying to do anything malicious.

Targeting is in the game for safety purposes, and Skalski will clearly learn a hard lesson in tackling, but to disqualify him from such an important moment could be considered harsh.

Making adjustments to the power of ejecting players does have its pitfalls, and it would make the officials’ jobs harder if they are responsible for determining if a hit had intent or not, but that doesn’t make the current rule the most sensible. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Tigers vs LSU Tigers Live Updates

The LSU Tigers and Joe Burrow face the Clemson Tigers and Trevor Lawrence in the national championship game

Zach Lentz

by

jeremystyron

For Tony Elliott It's Bigger Than Football

For Tony Elliott, the growing his players do off the field is just as important as their growth on the field

JP-Priester

by

96Tigress

Clemson's 10-Year Transformation

The Clemson Tiger football team looks a lot different than it did ten years ago. Head Coach Dabo Swinney says that the past decade has been "transformative" for his program.

Morgan Thomas

by

Dillon88

Gameday Keys for a Clemson Victory Over LSU

First and foremost, Clemson can't give up huge pass plays on a regular basis in the national title game to LSU, but here are five other reasons why Clemson could be hoisting the trophy at the end of the night in New Orleans

Brad Senkiw

by

Brad Senkiw

Tee Higgins to Enter the 2020 NFL Draft

The Clemson Tiger junior wide receiver has chosen to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Morgan Thomas

Burrow: 'Going to be a Fun Chess Match' for the National Championship

Heisman Trophy winner and current LSU Tiger quarterback, Joe Burrow, discusses his thoughts on Brent Venables and why he believes the Clemson defense has some of the smartest players in college football.

Morgan Thomas

by

Ct33

How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: The National Championship

The Clemson Tigers will attempt to earn their second straight title and their third championship in four years on Monday, Jan. 13, when they face the LSU Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Superdome is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Zach Lentz

by

Dillon88

Sean Pollard: Embrace the Suck

Clemson Senior offensive lineman, Sean Pollard, says that Clemson's Defensive Coordinator, Brent Venables, has made just as much of an impact on the offense this year as he has the defense. When the team gets into a difficult situation, he reminds them of a military term to "embrace the suck" and fight through adversity.

Morgan Thomas

by

Morgan Thomas

Swinney Not Going to Mourn Loss; Instead He is Going to Celebrate the Seniors

Even though their 29-game winning streak was snapped and the Tigers are no longer the kings of college football, head coach Dabo Swinney is not letting anyone take away from what this group of players accomplished.

Zach Lentz

by

stevepipeman

The Clemson Culture: Check Your Ego At The Door

In the Clemson football program, there is no room for ego's

JP-Priester

by

Ct33