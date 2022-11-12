Sources: Clemson's Leading Tackler Out vs. Louisville

No. 10 Clemson will be without its leading tackler against a Louisville offense that's averaging 30 points per game.

Through multiple sources, All Clemson has learned that starting linebacker Trenton Simpson will miss today's 3:30 p.m. game for the Tigers against the Cardinals for undisclosed reasons.

Simpson was named earlier this week as a semifinalist for the Lott IMPACT® Trophy, which goes to a defensive player who makes an impact on and off the field. He's started all nine games for Clemson and has made 56 tackles.

Simpson is listed on this week's depth chart as the starter. LaVonta Bentley is behind him. Bentley has recorded 20 tackles in nine games.

Simpson's loss will be a big blow to a Clemson defense that allowed 263 rushing yards in a 35-14 loss at Notre Dame last week. The Cardinals have rushed for more than 200 yards in back-to-back games.

