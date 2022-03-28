Wes Goodwin didn't play much of a hand in getting two of the most talented linebackers Clemson's recruited in the Dabo Swinney era to the school.

But the first-year defensive coordinator and linebackers coach will be tasked with developing and figuring how just how to use Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr., a pair of rising sophomores and former five-star recruits with immense potential.

Carter came to Clemson from Suwanee, Ga., where he became one of the top-20 recruits in the talent-rich state because of his versatility to play just about anywhere on the field. In 2021, Carter made 16 tackles over 12 games, including one start, to kick off a career that will likely begin taking off this fall.

"Barrett's a guy that's a tremendous young man off the field and on the field, and he's got a world of talent, can play all three positions with ease," said Goodwin, who took over the defense and this position from Brent Venables last December. "He can play in the box. He can play on the edge. He can play safety if we needed him to. He's a special talent and just has an unbelievable knowledge of the game.

"We've been putting a lot on him from a schematic standpoint of knowing all three and four positions and just he comes out with the right mindset every day and wants to dominate the day and get better. And he's had a tremendous spring as well."

Trotter, meanwhile, comes from an NFL bloodline. His dad played over a decade in the league and made four Pro Bowls. The younger version is on the verge of making a name for himself as he's competing for a starting position at middle linebacker, where the Tigers are replacing veteran James Skalski.

"He's got a world of talent as well," Goodwin said about Trotter Jr. "He plays fast, plays physical. He's really, really smart beyond his years. Great leader, great personality, blue-collar attitude. Shoot, he's been a Mike backer since he was two years old, or one year old, so he understands what the Mike and Will linebacker spots mean, and he's going to be fun to watch for sure."

