Spector Gets His Chance To Shine at WR

Travis Boland

Early injuries at the receiver position allowed Clemson redshirt freshman Brannon Spector to have an increased role in fall camp.

"It's been tough having the other receivers out, but it's definitely been good for me," Spector said Monday after practice. "I've been able to put myself out there and show my talents. I finally get the chance to put myself on the first team. Me and Trevor (Lawrence) have developed a nice connection during the time the other guys were out."

Spector said senior Cornell Powell has done a good job of leading the group in fall camp.

"I feel like (Cornell) stepped up a ton," Spector said. "He's always been a leader, that's just his personality, but lately he's had to step up because of the number of receivers being out. He's definitely developed into that role. As far as his game, he's been looking great every day. I feel like he's improved. He's just showing off more and more skill each day."

Frank Ladson and Joseph Ngata both returned to practice in full Monday.

"With (Frank and Joseph) finally stepping back in, they looked great," Spector said. "I know it was rough for them, just because they haven't been conditioning like we have, but they look really good for their first day."

With receivers returning, Spector said a number of players are lining up at different positions. Spector expects to focus on the slot receiver position once the season begins.

"Ngata and Cornell have bounced around at certain positions along with E.J. (Williams), Max May and Josh Jackson," Spector said. "E.J. is looking great. He's quick, he's powerful, he's going to be a freak by the time he gets a little bit bigger and more developed. He looks really good to be just a freshman. I can't wait to see what kind of receiver he turns out to be. The future is bright for him."

