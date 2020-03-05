Spiers Taking Advantage of Learning Opportunity

With the transfer of Chase Brice back in early February, Clemson was down to three quarterbacks on their active roster. To add to the quarterback room, the coaching staff looked for help from an unlikely source: the starting punter.

For redshirt senior Will Spiers, it is an opportunity to closely watch some of the best at their position in all of college football, and he just wants to learn as much as he can.

“It’s pretty cool to get to sit in the meeting room with them,” Spiers said. “It’s good to hear from (QB) Coach (Brandon) Streeter and learn as much as I can.”

For a player who has not been involved in an offensive game plan since high school, Spiers is simply trying to keep up with his fellow passers.

“It’s a lot to keep up with,” Spiers said. “It just gets more and more, so I got to go back and review and absorb as much as I can.”

Luckily, Spiers had a few weeks to prepare for his role as the fourth quarterback a few weeks before spring practices got underway.

“I knew a little bit in advance, so I was preparing in my mind, and a couple of times I went out and threw on my own. It’s been fun,” Spiers said.

From a physical perspective, Spiers said he felt “pretty good” when he was throwing out on the practice field.

“There’s no pressure for me. I just have to go out there and have fun with it," he said. "It’s awesome getting to throw to the receivers we have.”

On the topic of receivers, Spiers is keenly aware of that position group’s ability to shine on the practice field even when they are not catching passes from a traditional quarterback.

“Throw it up to them and let them make a play,” Spiers said.

As for how he sees his passing ability compared to the other quarterbacks on the roster, Spiers sees no comparison.

“Those guys are way above me. It’s just fun to go out there with no pressure and throw the ball,” Spiers said.

Despite the difference in arm talent, being a quarterback is nothing new to Spiers. Before he came to Clemson, Spiers was under center for three seasons at Calhoun Academy in his hometown of Calhoun, S.C.

“I played (quarterback) sophomore, junior and senior year of high school. Especially in my senior year, we passed a little bit more," Spiers said.

As is common with the start of new season, Spiers has been receiving some tips on his passing, particularly from starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“He is always out there helping me if I have a question about a defensive look," Spiers said. "All three guys are in there helping me.”

Spiers is hopeful that his time as a quarterback can work its way into his normal role as Clemson’s punter.

“I hope so. That would be pretty cool,” Spiers said. “Now that they see that I can throw a little bit, maybe we will.”