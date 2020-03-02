Spring Practice Observations From Clemson's 4th Workout

CLEMSON — Clemson football held its fourth practice of the spring Monday at the indoor practice facility in pads this time.

While a more physical practice was expected, the portion open to the media didn’t display much contact, and there were no drills simulating a first- or second-team offense.

However, there were several notable observations:

•Freshman defensive lineman Bryan Bresee was out of any limited jersey color, allowing him to fully participate. Bresee was in a yellow non-participant jersey during last Wednesday’s first practice and a green non-contact jersey Friday. He looked full-speed after suffering a knee sprain playing basketball the week before spring practice began.

•Players in yellow jerseys Monday included cornerbacks Mario Goodrich and Derion Kendrick, leaving the Tigers noticeably short at that position during practice. Kendrick was healthy at the media portion Friday, so his status is unknown at this time. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said last week that Goodrich was dealing with an ankle injury that apparently hasn’t improved; he was not in a limited jersey at the first practice, though.

Kendrick is a returning starter on one side of the field while Goodrich is battling for the spot opposite of Kendrick that was vacated when A.J. Terrell left early for the NFL.

•Other yellow jerseys included defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney and offensive lineman Blake Vinson, who are both still working their way back from injuries suffered last season.

•During punt return drills, Travis Etienne, Justyn Ross, Lyn-J Dixon and Amari Rodgers worked with receivers coach Tyler Grisham and Swinney, who talked about judging trajectory with the players.

Etienne had two notable drops. On one, Swinney gave him instructions, and after Etienne acknowledged he understood, the star running back dropped down for 10 push-ups. He did another set after the second drop.

•Safeties coach Mickey Conn has a deep group to work with this year, and one player who stood out during form tackling drills was R.J. Mickens, a four-star DB from Southlake, Texas, who enrolled in January. The son of NFL veteran Ray Mickens showed good technique on one play and was told by Conn that his form was much better than Saturday.

•Senior Tyler Brown worked as the first-team long snapper during field-goal drills. The Greenville native is battling with Jake Maddox to replace the graduated Patrick Phibbs, who handled the role for the last three seasons.

•Check AllClemson.com later today for updates following post-practice media session with Swinney and select players.