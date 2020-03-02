AllClemson
Spring Practice Observations From Clemson's 4th Workout

Brad Senkiw

CLEMSON — Clemson football held its fourth practice of the spring Monday at the indoor practice facility in pads this time.

While a more physical practice was expected, the portion open to the media didn’t display much contact, and there were no drills simulating a first- or second-team offense.

However, there were several notable observations:

•Freshman defensive lineman Bryan Bresee was out of any limited jersey color, allowing him to fully participate. Bresee was in a yellow non-participant jersey during last Wednesday’s first practice and a green non-contact jersey Friday. He looked full-speed after suffering a knee sprain playing basketball the week before spring practice began.

•Players in yellow jerseys Monday included cornerbacks Mario Goodrich and Derion Kendrick, leaving the Tigers noticeably short at that position during practice. Kendrick was healthy at the media portion Friday, so his status is unknown at this time. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said last week that Goodrich was dealing with an ankle injury that apparently hasn’t improved; he was not in a limited jersey at the first practice, though.

Kendrick is a returning starter on one side of the field while Goodrich is battling for the spot opposite of Kendrick that was vacated when A.J. Terrell left early for the NFL.

•Other yellow jerseys included defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney and offensive lineman Blake Vinson, who are both still working their way back from injuries suffered last season.

•During punt return drills, Travis Etienne, Justyn Ross, Lyn-J Dixon and Amari Rodgers worked with receivers coach Tyler Grisham and Swinney, who talked about judging trajectory with the players.

Etienne had two notable drops. On one, Swinney gave him instructions, and after Etienne acknowledged he understood, the star running back dropped down for 10 push-ups. He did another set after the second drop.

•Safeties coach Mickey Conn has a deep group to work with this year, and one player who stood out during form tackling drills was R.J. Mickens, a four-star DB from Southlake, Texas, who enrolled in January. The son of NFL veteran Ray Mickens showed good technique on one play and was told by Conn that his form was much better than Saturday.

•Senior Tyler Brown worked as the first-team long snapper during field-goal drills. The Greenville native is battling with Jake Maddox to replace the graduated Patrick Phibbs, who handled the role for the last three seasons. 

Spiers: 'Winning in Baseball is Tough

Coming off a series win over in-state rival South Carolina, a series in which they scored a season-high 17 runs (average of 5.6 runs), Carson Spiers understands that winning a series against a team like the Gamecocks is special.

Zach Lentz

Clemson XFL Week 4 Recap

Former Clemson players Isaiah Battle, Tavaris Barnes and Corey Crawford continued their professional career in week four of the XFL this weekend.

Connor Watson

Lawrence Looking Ahead Not Back

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence eager to get back at it and put last season behind him

JP-Priester

Monday Morning Reset: Tigers Enjoy Another Winning Weekend

Two weeks after a huge winning week, Clemson does it again this past weekend in men's basketball, baseball, softball and at the NFL combine. This week brings more spring football coverage and a chance for Brad Brownell and the Tigers to get into the NCAA tournament conversation.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Claims Series Over Gamecocks With Late Scoring Surge

Clemson's bats waited an awfully long time to wake up, but the Tigers used a four-run seventh inning and overcame a crazy bases-loaded sequence in the sixth to knock off rival South Carolina 5-2 and win the series 2-1.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson at NFL Combine: Terrell Posts Solid 40, Showcases Skills

Former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell is among three Tigers looking to improve their draft stocks with good performances at the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, the final day of the Indianapolis event.

Brad Senkiw

Cagle’s Grand Slam, Three-Run Homer Leads Tigers in Sweep Over UVA

Freshman right-handed pitcher Valerie Cagle hit two home runs, including a grand slam and a walk-off three-run shot, to lead Clemson to victory over Virginia (8-8, 0-3 ACC) by a score of 12-3 in six innings of play Sunday afternoon at Clemson Softball Stadium.

CU Athletic Communications

Lawrence: 'Easier to Come Back After You Lose"

The 2020 Tigers are not focused on living up to the outside expectations. Instead they are focused on themselves—which is made easier following their 45-25 loss to LSU in the national championship.

Zach Lentz

Clemson At NFL Combine: Simmons Posts Impressive 40-Yard Dash Time

Former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons ran a blazing 4.39 40-yard dash (unofficial) Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Rally Thwarted; Tigers to Gamecocks

The South Carolina Gamecocks evened the rivalry series against the Clemson Tigers Saturday, as they won the first-ever Battle at Bull Street by a final score of 8-5 at Segra Park in Columbia

Zach Lentz