Spring Review: Linebackers Make Great Strides for Clemson Defense

Clemson's linebackers had one of the most beneficial springs of any position group.

With James Skalski and Baylon Spector graduating, two starting spots opened up while Trenton Simpson moved from "Sam" linebacker to "Will."

All of that transition, though, didn't breed doubt. Instead, it created great competition for what Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney believes is one of the most talented linebacking corps he's ever had for a group that made important strides this spring.

The coaches remained clear that reps were being shared with as many players as possible and starting jobs weren't handed out during the spring. The competition will carry over into the fall, especially when three freshmen linebackers show up, but there's at least somewhat of a clear picture about who all is involved at the three linebacker spots.

“It’s just a very knowledgeable group," Swinney said. "Those first six guys are gonna be ready to play when it comes bright-light time."

While Clemson likes to cross-train, especially this time of the year, here's a breakdown of each of the three spots on the depth chart and who will be filling those roles based on what was gleaned from spring:

Middle linebacker

Keith Maguire, who had seven tackles in the spring game, appears to have a lead on a starting position at "Mike." But that doesn't mean he's nailed it down. LaVonta Bentley is pushing him there as well. Bentley made two starts a year ago and played about 70 more snaps than Maguire, but both will play a ton in 2022. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is also in the mix for a starting role and could end up being one of the most talented linebackers on the team this year. He's a good breakout candidate if not in 2022 then definitely in 2023.

Weakside linebacker

Simpson will be the man at this spot in 2022 and should wreak even more havoc. His switch to this new role received positive reviews from the coaching staff and should free him up to become more of a playmaker and get on the field more than last year when Simpson finished second on the team in sacks and tackles for a loss. Bentley, Maguire and Sergio Allen could end up helping out here as well.

Strongside linebacker

Barrett Carter showed in the spring game why coaches are so high on the rising sophomore. He made seven tackles and was credited with one sack while showing how much of the field he can cover. Carter won't be the only player Clemson uses at the versatile position that can also play a safety or cornerback, but he's going to be difficult to take off the field if the spring was any indication.

