Stephen A. Smith Fires off on Texans Owner's Handling of Watson: 'Where the Hell are You?'

After a month of stagnant news on Deshaun Watson, and new head coach David Culley thrown into someone else's fire, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has a message for Texans' owner Cal Mcnair.

"Houston, we have a problem" has never been relevant in sports scope more than it is right now for the Texans.

It's been well over a month since former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson requested a trade from Houston. He's seen new head coach David Culley and general manager Nick Caserio give all the answers to the public while owner Cal McNair sits quietly in his owner's chair and is the only one left who has anything to do with why Watson wants to leave.

"You got a black man that got a job for the first time as a head coach after 27 years as an assistant, and he's the one you have speaking (about Watson)? It's embarrassing," ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said on Friday's edition of "First Take."

"And it's not (Culley's) fault," Smith said. "This is not me going off about David Culley; he's done nothing wrong. It's the organization, with their weak, pathetic selves, putting him in that position. Cal McNair, where the hell are you? What are you hiding for? Come out front and center. Don't put this man (Culley) up there in front of everybody to answer questions that your behind is supposed to be answering. Where the hell are you?"

On Thursday, Culley reiterated his commitment to the franchise QB and answered a question on whether Watson was committed to the Texans.

"We are very committed to Deshaun as our quarterback," Culley said on a video call with the media. "He is our quarterback. He's the only guy we got under contract at this time, right now.

"Deshaun Watson is a Houston Texan. And we're committed to him."

Culley was also asked on the Huddle and Flow podcast about Watson's situation and whether he would be the starting quarterback moving forward in Culley's tenure and how the feeling inside the organization is, comments which led to Smith questioning the Texans' owner.

"This is how I answer that, basically with us, everything that is concerned with us inside this building, with the way we are going about our business right now, is that it is positive. I am excited to be here." Culley said.

"One of the reasons I was excited to be here is because of Deshaun Watson. And regardless of what's happening outside this building which, quite frankly fellas, I don't hear, or read, or listen to what happens outside this building, I don't. I have people come up to me all the time, asking me about this and asked me about this situation. But the point is, inside this building, inside this organization, we feel positive about moving forward with this football team, with Deshaun Watson."

More From All Clemson:

From 'Big Stride' to 'Big Cinco,' Uiagalelei Faces Expectations of Legendary Transition

Cornell Powell Draws Sterling Sharpe Comparison

Amari Rodgers: The 'Perfect Prospect'