Steve Sarkisian Doesn't Hold Back About Clemson Tigers' Dabo Swinney
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney has been viewed as one of the top head coaches in college football for years. However, he has come under fire recently for his unwillingness to adapt to the new ways of the NCAA.
As Clemson fans know well, Swinney is not the biggest fan of the transfer portal. He also has not been the happiest head coach when it comes to all of the changes with NIL.
That being said, Swinney has found ways to keep his program winning.
After what was a very frustrating 2024 season, the Tigers' College Football Playoff hopes seemed gone. However, they received some help, won the ACC Championship Game, and now are preparing to take on the Texas Longhorns on Saturday afternoon.
Even though Clemson is not expected to beat Texas, no one can truly count them out.
Steve Sarkisian, the head coach of the Longhorns, spoke out with some major praise for Swinney. The respect that he has for the Tigers lead man is very clear.
"It speaks volumes to who he is as a coach. I've always said it took me all the way to getting to this job to really know who I was and what I believed in and the foundation of our program," Sarkisian said. "I think Dabo knows who he is and knows what his program stands for. He stands on that. The players that choose to go to Clemson believe in that. When you do that, you don't have to vary too much. I think the programs that can get themselves in trouble, it's one day you're this, the next day you're that."
He continued on, opening up more about the matchup that his team faces against Clemson.
"Clemson knows who they are, and they play to their strengths. That's a byproduct of Dabo knows who he is. Ton of credit to him for getting their team to the playoffs and fighting through some of the adversity early on in the season and earning this opportunity. Like I said, it's going to be a heck of a challenge for us, but a lot of credit to he and his staff and their players to earn this opportunity."
Now, the stage has been set for Swinney to make an unexpected run. His Tigers aren't being given a chance, but Dabo has always thrived in that environment.
Everyone can be sure that Swinney will have a good game plan and will have his players ready.
Whether Clemson can actually compete with a powerhouse team like Texas this season or not, they should be extremely proud of the season that they have put together.