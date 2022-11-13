Streeter: Clemson Offense Still Makes Too Many Mistakes

CLEMSON, S.C. — Brandon Streeter felt like his side of the ball responded well on Saturday from last week's debacle at Notre Dame.

But the offensive coordinator of the Tigers still saw too many times his unit shot itself in the foot in the 31-16 win over Louisville at Memorial Stadium.

"I think it's definitely what we needed," Streeter said. "It wasn't necessarily enough. We sputtered at times, but I think I think the two things that were a little bit more disappointing were just the turnovers and our third-down percentage just wasn't quite as good. That's really what stopped us."

Clemson turned the ball over three times. Running back Will Shipley fumbled twice, getting one of them back but losing another. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei fumbled when he got sacked. Receiver Antonio Williams also lost one.

The offense was just 4-of-13 on third-down conversions. Clemson scored touchdowns late in the second quarter and early in the third but then stalled out with five consecutive fruitless drives.

Streeter noted, though, that the Tigers were without starting right guard Walker Parks and wide receiver Beaux Collins, but the offense "didn't flinch" and "found a way to win."

Clemson, however, did rush for 248 yards and finished with 439 total yards against a Louisville defense that has been one of the ACC's biggest surprises this year. The Cardinals blitzed a ton and mixed it up to try and confuse the Tigers, who got off to a good start and rode the running game much of the game.

"We know we can run the football and we just keep feeding those backs and they're going to find ways to make big plays with our offensive line," Streeter said.

Here's what else Streeter had to say about the Clemson offense:

On the scripted plays and Clemson getting off to a 10-0 start in the first quarter:

"I really, really wanted to emphasize our tempo offensively and I felt like in the beginning of the game we did that. Getting DJ going in the run game, obviously getting Shipley going was a priority and we're able to be successful with that. That first drive, tempo and just responding after last week, trying to get them out of a rut a little bit and get things going and that's what we're able to do for that confidence."

On the screen game:

"You know we're so close on a lot of them and we just got to do a better job of fitting guys up in space. That's hard to do but that's the name of the game on screens. We gotta protect our screens. If you're gonna throw some screens out to the perimeter, you gotta do a really, really good job of projecting them with double moves or pumps and things like that. And I know we hit one. I think we called two or three today, but we hit one of them for a big play to Jake (Briningstool), so those are things that you got to keep doing so that it helps protect those guys on the edge for blocking purposes."

On Williams, a freshman, recording a career-high 10 receptions:

"He's got No Fear. He's got so much confidence and not only just getting open but also making any catch, any throw that's going his way. He's been able to run a lot of different routes throughout the season and it shows that he's able to be a threat in a lot of different ways. And so that's hard to defend. Really really hard to defend. He continues to produce and that's special when you talk about a freshman."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_ClemsonMore on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/