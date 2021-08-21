'Super Pleased'; 'Ultra-Consistent' Corners Highlight Clemson Camp

After a less-than-desirable end to the 2020 season, the Clemson Tiger cornerbacks are one of the most improved units heading into the 2021 season.

A year ago, Clemson faced the task of replacing three of its four starters in the defensive backfield from 2019. In a reversal of script, this year, Cornerbacks Coach Mike Reed and Safeties Coach Mickey Conn return nine of 10 defensive backs who started at least one game for the Tigers in 2020, a list lengthened by Clemson’s proclivity for opening games in packages with extra corners and safeties a year ago.

"Been super pleased with the corners,” defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. “I personally felt it was just because of that position, a lot of times guys can get dinged up during the course of the year. They’re like those race cars, everything’s got to be just right. They’re not running right away.”

“They’ve been ultra-consistent,” he added. “Great in coverage, zone, man, run support. Consistent, showing up every day, great fundamentals and just excited to see that transition to the field.”



Now a junior, former cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., flashed in his four starts, riding SportsCenter Top 10 interceptions against Virginia and Pittsburgh and an acrobatic pass breakup in against Miami (Fla.) to a Second-Team All-ACC selection. Senior Mario Goodrich, who started four games a year ago, including a two-interception performance against Pittsburgh in November for which he won ACC Defensive Back of the Week after posting the first multi-interception game by a Clemson player since Cordrea Tankersley in the 2016 ACC Championship Game.



It is no surprise that both Goodrich and Booth would start against Georgia if the Tigers played this week.

"If we played today, I think Mario Goodrich and Andrew Booth would run out there first, but all of those guys are going to play," head coach Dabo Swinney said. "I'm confident in all six of those corners. You'll see them all play. Malcolm Greene probably the first guy in there at nickel."

