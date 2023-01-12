Swinney and the Rest of the Tigers Ready for January 13

The Clemson Tigers season ended with back-to-back losses to SEC teams, South Carolina in the regular season finale and a demoralizing 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl. While head coach Dabo Swinney has had numerous wins to end the season, he has also had a few like this one--where the fans and the nation are questioning nearly everything he did, said, is doing and is saying.

One of the biggest questions facing Swinney as the Tigers move forward into 2023 is simply, how do you keep the team together after failing to reach their five stated goals for a second straight season and with questions looming around every corner?

'Well, you're honest. We all take ownership. We stay together. You win and you lose together," Swinney said. "When you step into a competitive arena, especially one like we compete in, you're going to win and you're going to lose. That's going to be part of it. You have to just keep -- you've got to manage the success and you've got to manage the failure, as we always say.

"Obviously we failed (in the Orange Bowl). We've got to manage that. We've got to own that. But we also have to create the right perspective, because at the end of the day we're teachers. We always have an opportunity to teach. Like always, you watch the tape, you apply the lessons, and now that the season is over, you're going to study everything about our season, and we start back over in January. January the 13th we'll have our first team meeting, we'll reset, and the 2023 journey will be upon us.

"We'll get back in the fight and go back to work. We hit three out of our five goals this year. If we hit five out of five, you win the National Championship. We'll get back to work and see if we can have a better year next year, see if we can keep getting better. You just try to keep them together, be honest, and keep a good perspective."

Clemson's odds of winning the national title in 2023 currently sit at +1600, according to Fanduel.

