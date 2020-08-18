Swinney and Venables: Freshmen are "Better than Advertised"

In the Dabo Swinney era of Clemson Football, the defensive line has been the strong point of the Clemson defense.

After a season of growing pains along the defensive front in 2019, Swinney is excited about the potential of his new front four that include new comers Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy, Demonte Capehart and Tre Williams.

“Bryan Bresee, he's probably better than advertised, to be honest with you,” head coach Dabo Swinney said. “He is a really talented player but he's a very smart player. He's made huge strides. I would say the same thing for Myles Murphy. I think those two guys just make you better the moment they step on the field. Really that talented, but they're really good people. They're very smart and know a lot about football right now.

“Capehart and Tre (Williams), those two, same thing — really talented. Tre is coming off of a shoulder surgery, but Tre is twitchy and super athletic, a guy that I think is going to be a really great player here. And then Capehart is a little bit like Dexter (Lawrence) in that he's just this massive, massive presence in there. But he's still kind of doing the football foundation that he needs for all that talent that he has to really shine through. We knocked it out of the park with all four of those guys. They're going to be excellent players.”

Swinney was not the only member of the coaching staff to sing the praises of the young defensive linemen.

“They have been flashing. There was a live scrimmage yesterday (Friday) and the guys really performed well. In the two-minute situation, it was the first time we've done two-minute, all three units were outstanding,” defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. “We did really well in short-yardage and a lot of those guys flashed in short-yardage today. And just like a lot of young guys, there are some great moments when they really flash and make some spectacular plays. They just lack some experience here and there. But it's a group of guys that like to compete and like to practice and play the game with incredible passion and intensity.”

