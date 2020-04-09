Swinney appears on ESPN's First Take: Talks Fans In Stands

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney appeared on ESPN's "First Take" Thursday morning and was asked his thoughts about the upcoming season and the possibility of games being played without fans in attendance.

Last week, Swinney made national headlines after stating he had "zero doubt" the college football season would start and be played on time drawing mixed reviews from fans and media across the country.



In his appearance on First Take this morning, Swinney was asked about the on-going conversation on the future of the upcoming football season and impact it will have from a fan perspective.

"I think that there's a lot of discussion that will have to be had. You'll have to come forth again. If there's so much unknown right now this is April the ninth. I would say May 9, you could have me back on and we're probably going to have different conversations and different questions the way this thing is,

" Swinney said. "It is changing all the time and I think by the time you get into June and July and August, the conversations are even different."

Swinney appeared to be a bit more on the conservative side Thursday morning adding that college football is much different than the NFL and the two leagues can't necessarily follow the same template, so to speak.

"College football is very different from the NFL in the NFL there's 32 teams. And as you said college football is way bigger than just the power five conferences. So, you know, I think at the end of the day the decisions will come through the presidents, the commissioners, the TV people all those things, and whatever is best. That decision will be made. But I have no idea. You don't know what next week is going to bring much less three months from now." he said.