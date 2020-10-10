SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Swinney Confident in Special Team's Ability to Impact Game Saturday night

Christopher Hall

No. 1 Clemson and No. 7 Miami will meet inside Death Valley Saturday night in what could be another rainy top-10 showdown reminiscent of the 24-22 win over Notre Dame in 2015. 

The Tigers are 14-point favorites but with weather tossed in the mix, it truly could become a game where special teams and field position helps decide the winner. 

If that proves to be the case, head coach Dabo Swinney likes his chances and feels comfortable with his special team's unit and the confidence of both B.T. Potter and Will Spiers. 

Swinney said the advantage of having the utmost confidence when it comes to flipping the filed or making a field goal is immeasurable. 

"It's huge. We feel like that's as good of phase right now as anything we're doing offensively and defensively so I'm really proud of those guys," he said. "We've got confidence in our kicker and he's a guy that can knock it through from 55, easy. So that gives you a weapon there, that's points."

He's also comfortable with Spiers and his consistency throughout his career. He's punted 10 times through the first three games for an average of 42.4 with a long of 56. 

"Really confident in our punter is consistency and how he's performed. Our kickoff and return game has been a factor. We're really right now a three-phase team and that's how we want to keep it." 

Potter is a perfect 15-of-15 on extra points and is five-of-five on field goals with a long of 52 yards. He also hit another 52-yarder for the longest field goal in college football playoff history in January against LSU. 

Only time will tell if the Tigers can cover the 14-point spread but one thing is for sure. Clemson doesn't have any butterflies if the game comes down to special teams. 

"Sometimes when all things are even, special teams is where the game is won or lost," Swinney said. "We want to be the team that gets it done in that area, so I'm very confident in the guys we've got and what we're doing."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mascoll, Tigers Eager To Line Up Against D'Eriq King

Clemson's defense is excited for the challenge of facing the Miami offense and quarterback D'Eriq King

Christopher Hall

Preview and Prediction: Clemson and Miami (someone picked an upset)

Death Valley will host its first battle of Top 10 teams since 2016 on Saturday, when No. 1 Clemson welcomes No. 7 Miami (Fla.) in front of a national television audience on ABC. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Picks Commitment From Elite 2021 Shooting Guard

Brad Brownell and Clemson basketball added to their 2021 recruiting class on Friday, picking up a commitment from elite shooting guard Lucas Taylor

JP-Priester

Clemson's Defense Needs to do These 3 Cs Saturday: Concentrate, Contain, Corral

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables relishes these challenges, and Miami transfer quarterback D'Eriq King certainly presents one. There are some areas the Tigers need to win on defense.

Brad Senkiw

AllClemson.com's Game Picks for Saturday, Oct. 10

Publisher Zach Lentz and deputy editor Brad Senkiw's picks for nearly every college football game this weekend.

Zach Lentz

Swinney Takes a Stroll Down Memory Lane : Miami Edition

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney recalls classic games against Miami in 2005 and 2009 ahead of the showdown with the No.7 Hurricanes

Christopher Hall

Clemson Receiver Humbled By Award Nomination

Clemson receiver Will Swinney talked about being nominated for the William V. Campbell Trophy, annually given to college football's top scholar athlete.

Travis Boland

Miami at Clemson: Five Things to Watch for On Saturday

Top-ranked Clemson hosts seventh ranked Miami on Saturday in a game that could go a long ways towards deciding the participants in the ACC Championship Game in December

JP-Priester

Baylon Spector: 'We're Excited Just Like We Are Every Other Game'

Clemson host seventh ranked Miami this weekend and linebacker Baylon Spector says while the team is excited, the excitement level is the same as it is for any other opponent

JP-Priester

Tigers in the NFL: Hunter Renfrow's Work Ethic Could Earn Raider WR More Targets

Former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow was fined $15,000 by the NFL this week and nearly made his first start of the season for the Las Vegas Raiders, but he's still likely to see targets Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brad Senkiw