Swinney Confident in Special Team's Ability to Impact Game Saturday night

No. 1 Clemson and No. 7 Miami will meet inside Death Valley Saturday night in what could be another rainy top-10 showdown reminiscent of the 24-22 win over Notre Dame in 2015.

The Tigers are 14-point favorites but with weather tossed in the mix, it truly could become a game where special teams and field position helps decide the winner.

If that proves to be the case, head coach Dabo Swinney likes his chances and feels comfortable with his special team's unit and the confidence of both B.T. Potter and Will Spiers.

Swinney said the advantage of having the utmost confidence when it comes to flipping the filed or making a field goal is immeasurable.

"It's huge. We feel like that's as good of phase right now as anything we're doing offensively and defensively so I'm really proud of those guys," he said. "We've got confidence in our kicker and he's a guy that can knock it through from 55, easy. So that gives you a weapon there, that's points."

He's also comfortable with Spiers and his consistency throughout his career. He's punted 10 times through the first three games for an average of 42.4 with a long of 56.

"Really confident in our punter is consistency and how he's performed. Our kickoff and return game has been a factor. We're really right now a three-phase team and that's how we want to keep it."

Potter is a perfect 15-of-15 on extra points and is five-of-five on field goals with a long of 52 yards. He also hit another 52-yarder for the longest field goal in college football playoff history in January against LSU.

Only time will tell if the Tigers can cover the 14-point spread but one thing is for sure. Clemson doesn't have any butterflies if the game comes down to special teams.

"Sometimes when all things are even, special teams is where the game is won or lost," Swinney said. "We want to be the team that gets it done in that area, so I'm very confident in the guys we've got and what we're doing."