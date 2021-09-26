Swinney Believes Offensive Issues Caused by 'Execution'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is facing one of his most difficult coaching challenges of his career after his Tigers dropped their second game in the month of September Saturday to NC State, a loss that took a preseason favorite out of the College Football Playoff race and moved them to the backseat, instead of their usual place in the driver's seat, of the ACC race.

"We just have to re-group, that's all I can say," Swinney said. "Have a physically hurt team and a mentally hurt team and staff right now...One thing I know about me and the people in that locker room is there's no quit."

"Our focus this week is on beating Boston College," Swinney added.

After taking time to review the film, Swinney met with the media Sunday night and offered this explanation for his team's substandard play.

"You got good people that care. And it's important to them," Swinney said. "Then, you know... you got talented people, then you can get it, you can get it turned around, and you know just a bunch right now that's not playing with, you know, a lot of confidence and fundamentals are, are not anywhere, what they need to be and that's nobody's fault but mine.

You know it's all, you know, my responsibility so. But we got great kids, we got a bunch of good people in there and again that care. It's important to, they're passionate about it, I mean to even be in a game like that have a chance to win. You know, again, they just never quit. All the way to the, to the end, I mean again and they made a couple of plays inches, and we missed a couple of plays by inches, and that's, that's a difference in a game like that and the same thing in Georgia, You know so you know that's where we are. And again we've been here before.



"I understand that everybody's disappointed you best believe nobody's more disappointing than the people on this team and on the staff."

Swinney doubled down on his comments earlier this week regarding whether or not the offensive issues were caused by the offense being too "vanilla" or "archaic" or if they are caused by simple execution.

"The No. 1 problem is execution," Swinney said. "There's no question about that, you know, we're just fundamentally not getting it done where we need to, you know, we certainly it's a combination of all those things but, but, you know, I got to get them better, you know, we should be better than what we're playing in it.

"It's my job to make sure we get, get it done, improve and we've got to get a lot of new pieces and some guys not playing as well as they're capable of, you know, missed assignment here and there."