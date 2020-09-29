SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Swinney Excited to be Back on the Field After a Week Off

Zach Lentz

After a bye week, the No.1 Clemson Tigers welcome the defending ACC Coastal Division champions the Virginia Cavaliers to Memorial Stadium Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN) in a rematch of last year's ACC Championship game. 

According to head coach Dabo Swinney, he is glad to be back on the field rather than watching at home.

"We're excited to be back in the game this week enjoyed the open date," Swinney said. "Got a chance to watch a lot of other people play and kind of learn a little bit about some other teams and learn from other teams as well so enjoyed that. But, you know, nothing like being a part of it every week. Just knowing that you've got a game to look forward to and the preparation that takes place all week long. To me, that's what it's all about. 

"Our guys are in a good place, you know, we've got good momentum, obviously had a good start. Now we're turning the page and stepping into October here, another opportunity here at home, will be a night game in the valley."

Last season, No. 3 Clemson defeated No. 22 Virginia 62-17 to win its fifth consecutive ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium. Clemson became the first team in college football history to win five straight conference championship games. However, Swinney is a firm believer that last year's game means absolutely nothing when it comes to this season—especially when it comes to their quarterback.

"You know this weekend, got a really good Virginia team," Swinney said. "They got a lot of guys back offensively. We saw (quarterback Brennan) Armstrong some last year but not a ton. So, got the chance to see him this past Saturday was really good, other than... he's a challenge. He's a problem, he's a really good player. Looks like a, you know, a young Steve Young running around out there and left the craft the creative extends plays tough runner. Really good size, accurate thrower really has no fear, this ball up trust his guys to make competitive plays for him. 

"They do a great job from, from a schematic standpoint, experienced in the offensive line, know what they're doing with their formation... Check-with-me, RPOs, their efficiency on first and second down, you know they do a great job with all that stuff, got a few transfers in there. 21 is, he's a big boy pad runner, you better be ready for that guy. 

Saturday's game will represent only the fifth meeting between the two teams in Dabo Swinney’s tenure. Swinney first faced Virginia as a head coach in his fourth game as Clemson’s interim head coach, earning a 13-3 victory in 2008. 

But even though he has experienced a great deal of success against the Cavaliers, as the Tigers secured a 59-10 win in the teams' most recent regular-season meeting in 2013, Swinney believes that Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall is building a something special in Charlottesville. 

"Bronco has done an amazing job obviously this is a rematch of the ACC championship game last year, and they were there for a reason," Swinney said. "This is a team that, you know, and culture and a program that's been building.

"Each year, they're probably one of the more experienced teams out there."

Tigers as healthy as they have been:

"This week our team is in a good place health-wise, we pretty much have everybody that we expected to be back is practicing. And, you know, we've got a couple of longer-term guys like Ruke, Luke Price that you know are out for a little more extended time Justin Foster, but the rest of those guys are here. So, this is really the first time in quite a while that we've had everybody on the practice field. So hopefully we can continue to do what we need to do. And, you know, have good test results, you know, Wednesday and Friday, don't have any setbacks there. Have a great week of practice."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Confidence Continues To Grow for McFadden and Clemson O-Line

Clemson offensive tackle Jordan McFadden said he, and the rest of the offensive line, is playing with a lot of confidence heading into the Tigers against against Virginia.

Travis Boland

Clemson DE K.J. Henry: 'Anybody Can Beat You'

Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry says the Tigers are well aware of what can happen on any given Saturday and that the Tigers know they have to play to their standard each and every week.

JP-Priester

Clemson OC Tony Elliott Expecting Aggressive Virginia Defense on Saturday

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott expects an aggressive Virginia defense on Saturday in Death Valley

JP-Priester

Clemson DC Brent Venables: 'Everything's Good' With Derion Kendrick

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said Monday that everything with Derion Kendrick, who was disciplined by Dabo Swinney this year, is good heading into Virginia game.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Isn't Overlooking Virginia

Fresh off the bye week and tagged a heavy favorite over Virginia, Clemson LB Mike Jones Jr. says Tigers are focused at the task at hand

Christopher Hall

Clemson LB Trenton Simpson's Lifelong Dream Is Now a Reality

After getting the offer he waited so long for, Clemson LB Trenton Simpson is now living out a lifelong dream playing for Clemson

JP-Priester

5 Clemson Questions Heading into Virginia Week

It's time to get back to football for No. 1 Clemson with a look at what everyone will be talking about with the Virginia Cavaliers coming to town Saturday night.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Williams Setting The Example For Young D-Linemen

Clemson junior defensive tackle Jordan Williams said it's been exciting to watch the progression of freshmen linemen including Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy and DeMonte Capehart. As a leader he hopes to set an example set forth by first-round picks Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell and Dexter Lawrence.

Travis Boland

Clemson Tight Ends Focused On 'Igniting The Fire'

Clemson's Braden Galloway and the rest of the Tigers tight ends are dedicated to taking their game to another level this season

JP-Priester

Super 7: Ranking Clemson's Top Freshmen Performances

While it's too early in their careers to start throwing out grandiose projections on what all Clemson's freshmen class can accomplish, it is a good time to evaluate what they've shown through two games.

Brad Senkiw

by

JP-Priester