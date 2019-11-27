Clemson
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Swinney Focused on Bigger Prize

Zach Lentz

CLEMSON—While the Tigers fanbase is looking forward to the possibility of winning six straight games against the Gamecocks, for Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney there is a bigger prize in front of the Tigers—going 12-0 in the regular season.

"I think it's great to beat our rival. Yeah, okay, we beat them five times in a row--well, great. Nobody's going to care next year,” Swinney said. “You don't get to carry over any of the plays, you've got to go prove it every year. To me, that's a huge deal...I mean, you go to any school, how many 12-0 teams have there been at any program. There's probably just a handful. That's hard. That's really hard to do.”

To say that it has been hard to go undefeated in the regular season may be a massive understatement.

In fact, if the Tigers win this week it will be only the fourth time in school history they have accomplished that feat—joining the 1981, 2015 and 2018 teams. Swinney became the first Clemson coach in school history to have multiple 12-0 starts (2015), as Danny Ford accomplished the feat one during the 1981 season.

“Just look around college football there's what three, four undefeated teams, it's just hard to win week in and week out,” Swinney said. “I have such a great respect for this team and how we've played from a totality standpoint in these previous 11 games. They have just had this incredible will to win, they've had this incredible will to prepare week in and week out. That would be an unbelievable accomplishment, in this day and age to go 12-0.

“Look around college football and all the parity and anybody can beat anybody on any given week and to have that type of consistency. We've played more teams, it's not like we've played The Village Idiot University, we've played the most teams in the country that have seven or more wins...Maybe the next team in the country has played four or five. So, that's impressive.”

In 2013, after the Gamecocks won their fifth straight game over the Tigers, photos began to emerge of South Carolina fans, who had their picture taken with Swinney, holding up five fingers in the photo.

But Swinney is not about to start holding up six fingers if the Tigers beat the Gamecocks for a sixth straight season.

“You won't see me doing any of that stuff if we were to win,” Swinney said. “I'll just be happy that we won the game. I'm all about what's in front of us and what's after that.

“This is an exciting week. This is the season for us and then South Carolina. This is a goal of its own for us. It's important to everybody in this state. It's a lot of fun to be able to participate in rivalry games. It's something that's been woven into my life. It's always a special week…I would love more than anything to see them be able to finish and to be one of those 12-0 teams that's rare in college football.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Dominates the Middle Eight

Zach Lentz
0

During its current run of four consecutive College Football Playoff appearances dating to 2015, Clemson has frequently won one of the hidden "games within the game." SportSource Analytics tracks the "Middle Eight," the section of the game defined as the final four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half.

Clemson and South Carolina: 'It's 365 days. It's Divided Families'

Zach Lentz
0

It doesn’t matter if the Clemson Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks are playing basketball, baseball, UNO or checkers, this rivalry brings out the best — and the worst — in friends, co-workers, husbands and wives, young and old.

Venables: 'There's Real Hatred'

Zach Lentz
2 0

Those words sum up the Clemson-South Carolina game for Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, who understands what it is like to be a part of this rivalry.

Swinney Expecting the Best South Carolina Team

Zach Lentz
0

The No. 3 Clemson Tigers will look to continue their dominant winning streak Saturday (noon, ESPN), as they make the short trip down I-26 to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Watch: Dabo Swinney Responds to Todd Ellis

Zach Lentz
0

During South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp's call-in show, former Gamecock quarterback and current play-by-play man Todd Ellis had an interesting take on the Clemson football team's "Walk of Champions"—in which the Tigers lock arms and walk from their 20-yard line to the goal line, a tradition that has been going on since Tommy Bowden became head coach in 1999.

Elliott Takes the 'High Road' with Family

Zach Lentz
0

This week is not just about him as a former player, and now coach at his alma mater, hoping that he can help lead the Tigers to victory for the fan base, as well as his current players—this game is still very personal for him.

Watch: Brent Venables Previews South Carolina

Zach Lentz
0

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables Previews South Carolina

Scott Glad to Coach Football in a State Where It Matters

Zach Lentz
0

The third-ranked Clemson Tigers (11-0) will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday (noon, ESPN) inside Death Valley with a chance to pick up their sixth straight victory over their in state rival.But it was not long ago that the Tigers were trying to snap a streak of five straight losses to the Gamecocks.

Lawrence Not Focused on Legacy

Zach Lentz
0

A quarterback can make or break his legacy based on how he performs in the Clemson-South Carolina game.

Sunday Notebook: It's Personal

Zach Lentz
1

Former Calhoun Academy standout and current punter for the No. 2 Clemson Tigers Will Spiers understands exactly what the rivalry game with the South Carolina Gamecocks means because his family is has been a part of the rivalry for his entire life.