AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Swinney Formally Announces Staff Changes

CU Athletic Communications

CLEMSON, S.C. — Head Coach Dabo Swinney formally announced today that Tyler Grisham has been named as Clemson's wide receivers coach. The hire was officially approved by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee on Thursday.

Grisham fills the vacancy left by former wide receivers coach Jeff Scott, whose immense success with the Clemson offense led to his announcement as the head coach at the University of South Florida on Dec. 9.

"I’m just super excited for Grish," Head Coach Dabo Swinney said. "There’s never been a guy more prepared to be the receivers coach at Clemson than Tyler Grisham. He had a great four-year career here. Clemson fans certainly loved him. He had a lot of big moments and went on and grinded out a four-year NFL career.

"He’s been back here six years, three as a GA and three in an off-field analyst role. He’s ready and is going to do an unbelievable job for us. It’s been fun for me the last couple weeks being on the road recruiting with him and watching him in that role. He’s going to be special.”

Grisham just completed his sixth year as a member of Clemson’s staff, including serving as interim wide receivers coach for a portion of the team's bowl preparation this past season while Scott was attending to initial business at South Florida prior to college football's early signing period. The 2019 season represented Grisham's third as an offensive analyst and his second as assistant camp director.

“It is a tremendous honor to be named the wide receivers coach at Clemson – Wide Receiver U," Grisham said. "To coach wide receivers at my alma mater and to do so for the man who coached me at that position in Coach Swinney, it is both surreal and a great honor. I am so thankful that Coach Swinney, our Board of Trustees, President Clements and Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich have given me this opportunity. I look forward to continuing the tradition of great wide receiver play at Clemson, and my goal is to build upon and enhance that reputation.”

Grisham is a 2009 graduate of Clemson University, earning his bachelor's in business administration and management. He later earned a Master's from Clemson in human resource development in 2016. He becomes the fourth Clemson graduate among the Tigers' 10 full-time assistant coaches, joining Danny Pearman (1987), Brandon Streeter (1999) and Tony Elliott (2002).

Grisham, 32, was a four-year letterman for the Tigers from 2005-08. He finished his career with 132 receptions for 1,390 yards and eight touchdowns. He signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a free agent in 2009, appearing in four games that season. He served on the Steelers’ practice squad in 2010 and 2011 and with the Denver Broncos’ practice squad in 2012.

Grisham and his wife, Maggie, have three children.

Grisham's hire as one of Clemson's 10 full-time assistant coaches was among several title changes formally announced by Swinney on Thursday. Additional title changes announced for the 2020 season include:

  • Brandon Streeter — Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks
  • Todd Bates — Recruiting Coordinator/Defensive Tackles
  • Kyle Richardson — Director of Football Player Development & Freshman Transition
  • Thad Turnipseed — Director of Football Projects and External Affairs
  • Jordan Sorrells — Director of Football Recruiting
  • Cam Aiken — Senior Offensive Assistant
  • J.P. Losman — Offensive Analyst
  • Chansi Stuckey — Offensive Player Development
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Turns Attention To 2020 Season Prep

Dabo Swinney said Wednesday that Clemson football will start "All-in" drills Feb. 12 and spring practice Feb. 26. The annual spring game is scheduled for April 4, so there's little time off after the longest season in school history.

Brad Senkiw

Swinney Details Etienne's Decision to Return

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday that the only thing that surprised him about running back Travis Etienne's decision to play another year at Clemson was their initial conversation on the subject of returning or going to the NFL.

Brad Senkiw

Dabo: We Believe This Is a Special Group

National signing day was without the drama and excitement of years past, as the Clemson Tigers' 2020 recruiting class of 24 signees was finished in December. But the lack of drama did not dampen the excitement of head coach Dabo Swinney.

Zach Lentz

Ranking Clemson's Last 10 Recruiting Classes

Clemson is getting this decade off to a great start with the No. 3 class nationally in 2020, but what about the previous 10 years? Here's a look at how each one stacked up, how impactful they were and what they accomplished.

Brad Senkiw

Meet Clemson's 2020 Recruiting Class

A full breakdown of the Clemson Tigers' 2020 recruiting class, complete with analysis from their position coach.

Zach Lentz

Breeland, Watkins Help Lead Chiefs To Super Bowl Win

Former Clemson players Sammy Watkins, Bashaud Breeland and Dorian O'Daniel win the NFL championship with Kansas City Chiefs in a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami, Gardens, Fla.

Brad Senkiw

by

Dillon88

Clemson Will Miss QB Chase Brice

With Chase Brice transferring to Duke, Clemson will be without a teammate who set a strong example and without reliable backup quarterback entering the 2020 season.

Brad Senkiw

CB Spring Preview: Starting Spot Up For Grabs

There will be no shortage of competition at corner this spring, as Clemson looks to replace the recently departed AJ Terrell

JP-Priester

Clemson Basketball's Reward For Offensive Struggles—A Trip to Virginia

As a somewhat sadistic reward for Clemson's offensive woes, the Tigers now head back on the road to take on the Virginia Cavaliers who rank first in the ACC in scoring defense (50.7 points per game).

Zach Lentz

Clemson's Strider Returns 'Better In Every Way'

Clemson right-handed pitcher Spencer Strider had his 2019 season derailed before it ever began, but coming off of Tommy John surgery, the hard thrower is back with a new pitching arsenal and the desire to compete for the Tigers.

Brad Senkiw