Swinney, Neff Highlight Tigers’ Chance to Finish Strong in NYC

On Sunday, the Clemson Tigers football program announced it will head to New York City to face Penn State in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 27.

Bronx bound! The Tigers will play in the 2025 Bad Boy Mowers @PinstripeBowl. 🐅 pic.twitter.com/HFwhRAebDU — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 7, 2025

It would be the second time that the Tigers and Nittany Lions have ever faced off. The two teams first played against each other in the 1988 Citrus Bowl that took place on New Year's Day, when the Tigers beat a Joe Paterno-led Penn State team 35-10 to cap off a 10-2 season.

As the Tigers aim to finish their season on a five-game win streak, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney expressed his excitement about playing his first bowl game in New York City.

“I'm appreciative of our players for fighting their tails off to get us to the postseason,” Swinney said. "I'm really excited about heading to the Big Apple. We have a lot of Clemson alumni in the area that will be pumped to see the Tigers.”

Clemson athletic director Graham Neff also addressed the Tigers’ strong connection to New York City. The New York /Tri-State Clemson Club is part of Clemson’s alumni association and is gathering to watch Clemson’s basketball team play in the Jimmy V Classic on Dec.9.

“Clemson University has a strong footprint in the area, led by the New York/Tri-State Clemson Club, and we’re fired up about the chance to play in Yankee Stadium, one of the nation’s finest and most historic venues.

Despite being viewed as legitimate National Championship contenders this season, the Tigers dug themselves a hole after winning just one of their first four games of the season.

After rebounding to pull off recent wins over teams like South Carolina and Louisville, Swinney explained that this game offers his team the chance to end the season on a positive note.

“For our football team, it's a great opportunity to have a great finish. Obviously, we had a tough start, but we have the opportunity to win five in a row and take great momentum into the new year.”

A win would extend Clemson’s FBS record to 15 straight postseason victories and mark the program’s 15th consecutive eight-win season. Last season, the Tigers earned their 14th straight postseason win after beating SMU 34-31 in the 2024 ACC Championship.

The game will kick off at noon. ET and will broadcast live on ABC.

