Swinney on South Carolina Game; Health of Team

Clemson will attempt to earn a series-record eighth consecutive victory against South Carolina when the No. 7/8 Tigers host the Gamecocks on Saturday, Nov. 26. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for noon ET. Under Head Coach Dabo Swinney,

Clemson has annually pursued five stated goals: 1) Win the opener, 2) win the division, 3) win the state championship, 4) win the ACC Championship and 5) win the closer. Clemson has already accomplished goals one and two and will attempt to add goals three and four over the next two weeks.

"This is a season unto itself now," Dabo Swinney said. "It’s all about this week. Shane Beamer has done a great job. What a huge win for them this past week. They played their best game and we played our best game. We’re two good teams coming off big wins. Both teams have some confidence."

A year ago, Clemson shut out South Carolina, 30-0, to extend the Tigers' current winning streak in the series to seven games, matching Clemson's seven-game streak from 1934-40 for the longest streak by either team in series history.

"It doesn't matter what records are or streaks, Swinney said. "You have to play well. They will get our best and we will get their best. It comes down to execution, though. You can't get distracted. The most fired up team isn't going to win. It's the team that executes the best. That's who wins. We've got great respect for them. I think Shane has done an amazing job. You see a team with a lot of energy and belief. We have to play well. You have to earn it."

A win on Saturday would make Clemson the first team on either side of the rivalry to win eight consecutive games in the series.

"We try to make this all about the game," Swinney said. "Certainly they know it's their last game in the valley so we want to play well. We want to finish the right way and with no regrets. There will be plenty of time to reflect later."

Clemson has outscored South Carolina 286-104 during its current seven-game series winning streak, an average score of 41-15. Clemson has scored 30 points in each of the programs' last seven meetings and has held South Carolina to seven or fewer points in three of those contests.

"We're excited about the week and getting back in the valley," Swinney said. "I hope our crowd will show up and get behind this team. I know a lot of people don't like a noon game but we need the best crowd we've ever had. Let's have everyone ready. Get here Friday if you need to.

"Our focus is finishing strong and trying to play our best four quarters. There is a lot to manage this week with Thanksgiving and families in town. We want to prepare the best we can. It's a fun, fun week for everyone. All across the country it's rivalry week. Alabama - Auburn game week was always my favorite week of the year. This is my 19th Clemson - South Carolina game. Everybody is paying attention."

Swinney on Beaux Collins and Bryan Bresee:

“He (Bresee) is good. He will be ready to roll," Swinney said Monday night during his radio show.

When asked Tuesday about Collins he stated, “He’s gonna be ready, ready to roll."

