Swinney Speaks Out on WRs: 'We don't really have older guys'

CLEMSON, S.C.—Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is not in the business of making excuses for his players, but when there is misinformation or a misinformed idea, he is the first to speak out.

That was what happened when Swinney was asked about the wide receivers. Many around the nation seem to think that the Tigers are a veteran group–however, that is simply not the case.

"We don't really have older guys, I was talking about that last night (on radio show)," Swiney said. "Everybody thinks we have these older, experienced wide receivers. Who are they? We have one guy, Joseph Ngata, and how much football has he played? He played as a freshman and then in '20 he didn't play, and last year, how many games did he play? It's not like he's Tee Higgins on his third year. He's an older guy but hasn't played much. And he's done well. He's made some nice plays. We should have had him on PI and that was one of the throws (D.J. Uiagalelei) would like to have back. He rushed the throw.

"Brannon Spector, how much football has he played? Last year he couldn't even walk up the steps. He's played two games since his redshirt freshman year. He's just learning. Beaux Collins is a sophomore. He's a great player... in the making. Dacari Collins really shouldn't have played last year but he had to play and not only that, he had to start some games for us. Antonio (Williams) is a true freshman. Adam (Randall) is a true freshman. E.J. Williams had a good freshman year and how much did he play last year? And had a couple setbacks in camp and I think his confidence isn't what it needs to be. Unbelievably talented. Kind of battling himself right now.

"They're really all in the same group. We don't have these old, proven, established receivers at this point. Hopefully next year we will have that."

Next year they may very well have that veteran squad, but in 2020 he still likes what he is seeing out of these young receivers.

"I think we're really talented. We are just young and inexperienced," Swinney added. "Every week we're building. I do love what I'm seeing out of Beaux. Great to see Ngata make a few plays. Great to see Antonio be what we think he is. Spector making some plays. They're all doing some things. Dacari has put some pressure on people downfield and drawn PIs.

"Y'all are all going to look up in four, five years from now and go, 'Oh all them guys were at Clemson at one time.' You will. But right now it's where we are developmental. We are trying to prove it. We are in the proving ground right now."

