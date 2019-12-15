Swinney Takes Media to Task

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked by a reporter about the Tigers' dominance in the ACC compared to the schedule that Ohio State played and what will happen when the Tigers finally have to play a close game?

"Well, we did have one close game against North Carolina and had to battle ourselves off to find a way to win. So we have had one close game," Swinney said. "But at the end of the day, this is a new season. And both teams have earned their way here. It's not easy to win. There's only three undefeated teams out there. There's a lot of leagues. There's no undefeated MAC or Sun Belt or Conference USA or any other league. I don't care what league you're in, it's incredibly difficult to win, to win them all."

The questioner continued his anti-ACC questioning, as he wondered about the strength of the ACC which is where Swinney again stood up for his league, not with perception, but with facts.

"And our league has got 10 bowl teams, has been very competitive. We've got a track record over the last nine years that kind of speaks for itself," Swinney said. "And I think our team, in particular, has shown up with great focus and preparation each week with great respect for every opponent and have found a way to win. So you can only play the schedule that you got, and that's what we've done. And we've earned the right to get into postseason. And we know at this point, you're playing the best of the best. It doesn't really matter if you are ranked first, second, third, or fourth. This is the four best teams that has played throughout the season.

"And these games are usually just a few plays. We know that the margin for error is very small and it's going to take 60 minutes of great football to have a chance."

The perception among many around the nation has been that the Tigers were a mediocre team, barely squeaking by in the first four games of the season because of their 21-20 win at North Carolina in their fifth game.

But Swinney continued his school-session with media, as he dispelled the notion that the TIgers all of the sudden became a dominant team in the sixth game. COACH

"Well, we were dominant those first four games, too – every game by a big margin," Swinney said. "And then we had the one close game at North Carolina. We know the things that we affirmed, that is if you lose the turnover margin, and you don't make the plays that are there, and the other team is playing at a high level, you know you're going to get everybody's best. You give up a couple of big plays. You don't do the little things right, hit your gaps, tackle, anybody can beat you.

"And for us, we were having too many turnovers, that's the one thing, the first five games of the season. But really the first four, we really played extremely well – very, very well. And then the North Carolina game, we had a rough day. But we overcame and it was actually encouraging to see our guys respond."