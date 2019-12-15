ClemsonMaven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Swinney Takes Media to Task

Zach Lentz

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked by a reporter about the Tigers' dominance in the ACC compared to the schedule that Ohio State played and what will happen when the Tigers finally have to play a close game?

"Well, we did have one close game against North Carolina and had to battle ourselves off to find a way to win. So we have had one close game," Swinney said. "But at the end of the day, this is a new season. And both teams have earned their way here. It's not easy to win. There's only three undefeated teams out there. There's a lot of leagues. There's no undefeated MAC or Sun Belt or Conference USA or any other league. I don't care what league you're in, it's incredibly difficult to win, to win them all."

The questioner continued his anti-ACC questioning, as he wondered about the strength of the ACC which is where Swinney again stood up for his league, not with perception, but with facts. 

"And our league has got 10 bowl teams, has been very competitive. We've got a track record over the last nine years that kind of speaks for itself," Swinney said. "And I think our team, in particular, has shown up with great focus and preparation each week with great respect for every opponent and have found a way to win. So you can only play the schedule that you got, and that's what we've done. And we've earned the right to get into postseason. And we know at this point, you're playing the best of the best. It doesn't really matter if you are ranked first, second, third, or fourth. This is the four best teams that has played throughout the season.

"And these games are usually just a few plays. We know that the margin for error is very small and it's going to take 60 minutes of great football to have a chance."

The perception among many around the nation has been that the Tigers were a mediocre team, barely squeaking by in the first four games of the season because of their 21-20 win at North Carolina in their fifth game.

But Swinney continued his school-session with media, as he dispelled the notion that the TIgers all of the sudden became a dominant team in the sixth game. COACH 

"Well, we were dominant those first four games, too – every game by a big margin," Swinney said. "And then we had the one close game at North Carolina. We know the things that we affirmed, that is if you lose the turnover margin, and you don't make the plays that are there, and the other team is playing at a high level, you know you're going to get everybody's best. You give up a couple of big plays. You don't do the little things right, hit your gaps, tackle, anybody can beat you.

"And for us, we were having too many turnovers, that's the one thing, the first five games of the season. But really the first four, we really played extremely well – very, very well. And then the North Carolina game, we had a rough day. But we overcame and it was actually encouraging to see our guys respond."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Day Still Complaining about Not Being No. 1

Zach Lentz

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney caught a lot of flack from the national media the last three weeks, after his defending the ACC and his Tiger football team to the media. But where is the outrage over Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, who since the Buckeyes' win in the BIG 10 Championship has been pleading his case about why his team should be the No. 1 team.

Clemson Has Something Special, and the NFL Knows It

Zach Lentz

The Clemson football program has built itself around doing things the right way under head coach Dabo Swinney.

Ryan Day Is Not Just Passing Pleasantries

Zach Lentz

Sometimes a head coach floats pleasantries and complements toward an opponent because they understand that their team is significantly better and is simply using the media to send a message to the team, and other times a coach understands that his team is in for a battle.

Clemson Looking Forward to Some Rest Before the Playoff

Zach Lentz

The Clemson Tigers finished off the regular season with an undefeated 13-0 record following their 62-17 victory in the ACC Championship, and their reward is a nearly a month of no games before they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Dec. 28 (8 p.m., ESPN)

Dabo Swinney Not a Fan of Expanding the Playoff

Zach Lentz

Swinney would be in favor or returning to the old BCS format, which pitted the No. 1 team against the No. 2 team in the national championship game.

John Garcia Jr

A closer look at Trenton Simpson and Clemson's top recruiting class

Clemson Gets Commitment From Five-Star Linebacker

Zach Lentz

Five-star linebacker Trenton Simpson announced Saturdy that he was committed to the Tigers.

Winning in the ACC has Built the Tigers for the Playoff

Zach Lentz

For Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, the last five seasons have been incredibly special.Not because the Tigers have been able to reach the playoffs for five straight years or because they won the school’s third national championship last year, but because of the four ACC titles they have won.

Playoff Was Never the Goal For the Clemson Tigers

Zach Lentz

Clemson football will never have a goal of making the playoffs or winning national championships

Tigers and Buckeyes Understand the Playoff Atmosphere

Zach Lentz

As the Tigers prepare for their Saturday, Dec. 28 (8 p.m., ESPN) matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, there are more media obligations, more distractions and more opportunities to enjoy the bowl game atmosphere.