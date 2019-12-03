Clemson
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Swinney Takes Up for Himself, the ACC and His Players

Zach Lentz

CLEMSON — Following Saturday's 38-3 win over instate rival and member of the vaunted SEC, Swinney was asked if the Tigers' win was big for the perception of his team in the eyes of the College Football Playoff committee.


"It is huge from a national standpoint, because obviously if we lose this game, they are going to kick us out," Swinney said. "They don't want us in there anyway. We would drop to 20, you know? Georgia loses to this very same team, and the next day it's, 'How do we keep Georgia in it?!' We win against the team that beats South Carolina and it's, 'How we get Clemson out?' It's the dadgumest thing. We don't have a choice. We got to go 30-0 because we don't play nobody."

Those comments carried over to Sunday night, when Swinney once again took up for his team and the ACC. 

"You come into this season, it seems like every week I even had to answer a question," Swinney said. "When the First Take show was here, a lot of people think you go undefeated, you shouldn't be in the thing. It's just ludicrous. That's kind of what's been out there all year, as opposed to focusing on who we are as a team.


"I'm not going to let anybody diminish what's been accomplished by our program, first of all, because it's incredible. Again, even going back to ACC Media Days, I made the comment then: we used to couldn't win in the post season because we didn't play people, now we only win because we don't play people. It's just the same old storyline, people just flip it around to whatever their agenda they want to have."

Monday, ESPN SEC analyst Paul Finebaum took a shot at Swinney and his takes on the perception of his third-ranked Tigers.

"I think Dabo Swinney is the most annoying winner in all of sports," Finebaum said. "The guy can't keep his trap shut. Someone just give him a pacifier, send him to timeout, and we will check in on him on Dec. 28 when he finally plays a legitimate team during this entire college football season."

Swinney, who has been on a whirlwind disrespect tour since the win over the South Carolina, responded to Finebaum.

"I like Paul (Finebaum)," Swinney said. "Paul is great at what he does. I’m not going to dislike somebody because he’s great at his job. You know a lot of people don’t like me because I’m good at my job, or because I wear this logo.

"They don’t know me as a person. They just don’t like me because I’m passionate about doing a good job. He works for the SEC. Let’s get (former Clemson offensive lineman and current analyst on The ACC Network) Eric Mac Clain and put him on the shows every day. That’s what he does. That’s his job. I would never be upset at a person because he does a great job. Paul Finebaum is great at what he does."

Swinney not only took up for himself or the program, as he felt that there are a bunch of individuals who are not receiving the national attention that they deserve.

"If there was another team out there that was coming off a 15-0 season and had beaten Alabama by four touchdowns (the rhetoric would be different)," Swinney continued. "I think people should focus more on who we are than who we play...People still talk about Trevor (Lawrence) throwing a few interceptions early in the season. They don't talk about all of the touchdowns. Trevor, if they thought he was good last year, he's so much better than he was last year—at any point. He's twice the quarterback than he was at the national championship game when everybody was crowning him the king of football. He's twice the quarterback, right now today, and people have missed it because there has just been this rhetoric all year long.

"Again, it's not me chastising anybody at all. Everybody does their job. It's me, I just don't think our team is portrayed properly, and I think that people have missed out on a beautiful football team. (Linebacker) James Skalski is a beautiful football player. Oh my goodness. (Running Back) Travis Etienne, what a year he's had. It's incredible. Again, we've dominated 11 out of 12 games. Some people say we've only been good since North Carolina. No, we've been great all year. We've dominated every single opponent. Texas A&M was the 12th ranked team in the country when they came in here. All the sudden, we beat them and now they're no good. It's all driven by perception, media, conversation, rhetoric."

Swinney ended by saying that regardless of what the outside media say about him or his team, he is going to take the advice of his mother.

 "But at the end of the day, I don’t know what he said and don’t really care but I learned, one of the best lessons I’ve learned is that you don’t worry about criticism from people that you wouldn’t seek advice from," Swinney said. 


Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Zach Lentz

Game Day Thread: Clemson and South Carolina Clemson will attempt to extend its winning streak against in-state rival…

38 0

Lawrence: Tigers’ Success in Details

Jeremy Styron
0

After securing 27th win in a row against in-state rivals, the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Clemson Tigers will need to continue their razor focus heading into the ACC championship game and the remainder of the postseason, according to quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Swinney: People Haven't Paid Attention

Zach Lentz
2 0

Below is a transcript of Swinney, once again, defending the Clemson program.

Lawrence and Tigers Embrace the Target

Zach Lentz
0

The Tigers will once again face a team that they are expected to beat handily, favored by 29 points against the Cavaliers. But for Lawrence, the understanding that they will get every team's best shot is not something that worries him.

Mendenhall Not 'Daunted' by Facing Clemson

Zach Lentz
1 0

When head coach Bronco Mendenhall thinks about the chance that is before his Virginia Cavaliers this week, as they prepare to take on the No. 3 Clemson Tigers, in their first ever appearance in the ACC Championship, one word describes the opportunity before his team — magical.

Wake a Sleeping Giant in the Clemson Tigers

Zach Lentz
0

Admiral Yamamoto said after Pearl Harbor that you woke a sleeping giant and filled him with terrible resolve. While head coach Dabo Swinney likes that saying, he does not believe it accurately reflects his team's motivation.

Swinney May Be Coaching His Best Team Ever

Zach Lentz
0

For head coach Dabo Swinney, the reason for this teams success is two-fold. FIrst, they have the leadership required to be a special team. Second, their defense has been better than last year's squad.

Clemson's Staff Saves a Few Wrinkles for Championship Phase

Zach Lentz
0

Maybe, just maybe, even though the Tigers have dominated every opponent on their schedule outside of one, the Tigers have saved their best for last—as was the plan all along.

Grading the Clemson Tigers: The South Carolina Game

Zach Lentz
0

Here are our position grades for the Tigers, in their 52-3 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Lawrence is More than an NFL Arm

Zach Lentz
0

The Clemson Tigers have a special talent in quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but his 2019 campaign may have shown just how special a talent he is.With his three touchdown performance in Saturday's 38-3 win over in-state rival South Carolina, Lawrence further cemented himself as one of the best to ever play the position at Clemson.