Swinney Updates Injuries and More

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with media Wednesday evening and offered a lot of information regarding the health of his team and numerous other topics ahead of the Tigers' game at Boston College.



We are still evaluating everybody. We will put out that available list on Saturday and see who travels up to Boston,” said Swinney

Notes:

On Shipping Up to Boston: "Yeah, I think so I think only I think Xavier Thomas and BT are the only two guys that have been there. Kind of, you know, all the weird circumstances. But yeah, they're all excited. I mean, this is a great city and a new experience for a lot of these guys. Cooler weather and all that stuff. So a beautiful night in Boston Saturday night."



Suit on Fred Davis and Malcolm Greene: "I mean, it's I mean, I think everything was was coming civil suit and that stuff will play out. But certainly, you know, we all notice the consequences though even though it was a year ago and they've had a lot of things internally and all that stuff. That's said, there's gonna be consequences for that for a long time."

On playing Zay Flowers: "Got to know where he is every snap. You know, you cannot let your guard down because they move him everywhere. I mean, he is a great player and elite player and they're not going to not get him the ball whether or not they're successful not."

