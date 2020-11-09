SI.com
Swinney Updates Injuries: Ladson Out For 'a couple of weeks'

Zach Lentz

The Clemson Tigers are a banged-up bunch. 

Entering last week's game at Notre Dame the Tigers were without quarterback Trevor Lawrence and three defensive starters (Tyler Davis, James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr.).

During the course of the 47-40 double-overtime loss to the Fighting Irish, the Tigers also lost defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, safety Nolan Turner, safety Lannden Zanders, cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and defensive end Justin Mascoll.

"We lost Booth, we lost Nolan, we lost Zanders, so we were pretty thin," Swinney said. He continued on to add, "We are a banged-up football team. We have a lot of guys out. Hopefully, we'll get some guys back and healthy." 

Monday evening, Swinney met with the media via Zoom and updated the current status of the players who were either unavailable last Saturday or were injured in the game.

Yeah, I mean we got like yeah we lost a bunch people really went down," Swinney said. "It was just a crazy, crazy thing but the guys continued to battle. As far as update you know again, you know, we're gonna see where they are tonight and we'll go from there. The good news is I don't think (any of them are serious). Probably the worst one was Ladson. And, you know, it just is, he's had a couple bad, bad, bad breaks.

"He hurt his foot. And so he's, he's probably gonna be out for a couple weeks. But that's probably the worst. I mean we got good news for Bresee as far as, you know, it wasn't anything in no ligament damage or anything like that just kind of, you know, get hit on it. But there's a lot of guys that are sore. And again, a lot of got rid of a couple concussions."

Swinney confirmed that Lawrence is back "full go" starting with Monday night's practice.

