Swinney's Good with Low Number of Clemson Cornerbacks

Despite low numbers at cornerback, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney feels very confident in Andrew Booth, Sheridan Jones, Malcolm Greene, Mario Goodrich, Nate Wiggins and Fred Davis.

Clemson is lean at cornerback.

That's not implying weight. It's about numbers. The Clemson head coach began practice last week with just six corners, down from the preferred number of eight on scholarship, but it's not something Dabo Swinney is overly concerned about during fall camp.

"I think we've got six guys that are good enough to win," Swinney said. "That's a great feeling. I wish we had eight but unfortunately, we don't. That's the leanest position on our roster. Fortunately,, all six can play at a high level."

The super six include Andrew Booth Jr., Sheridan Jones, Malcolm Greene, Nate Wiggins, Mario Goodrich and Fred Davis. The Tigers are low because LeAnthony Williams transferred to Marshall and Derion Kendrick was kicked off the team before landing at Georgia.

"I'm excited about the competition," Swinney said. "All of those guys are going to have to help us. When you get in nickel situations, you've got three corners on the field. You don't have much on the sideline."

It might be even less. Davis was charged earlier this month with reckless driving following a July 21 traffic accident in which a U.S. mail carrier was severely injured, and the sophomore is facing "internal discipline." It's unknown if that means an in-season suspension.

That would lower the numbers even more, and Swinney is using fall camp to cross-train both his cornerbacks and safeties. Greene and Goodrich are battling for the inside nickel spot, but both will also practice at the outside roles.

Swinney also named safeties Ray Thornton, Nolan Turner and Andrew Mukuba as three players who could move to corner if needed in emergency situations, so he's putting together a contingency plan.

After all, Swinney remembered that he's had to use receivers Adam Humphries and Ray Ray McCloud in past seasons.

"We're in a better spot than a lot of years," Swinney said. "All six, I really believe in."

