Swinney's 'Worst Case Scenario' Game Plan Is Top Secret

Player availability will be a key component of this football season. It has already been widely discussed and will be crucial down the stretch of the season as teams navigate your usual injuries as well as COVID-19 and contact tracing.

However, a topic that hasn't been as widely discussed is the impact of a head coach or coordinator missing time or a game due to testing and protocols.

While Clemson has been more transparent than others in regards to procedures, don't expect to learn of the Tigers' backup plan if Dabo Swinney or coordinators Tony Elliott or Brent Venables were to test positive or be placed under the protocol.

Swinney was adamant that he'd cross that bridge if and when he gets to it, but make no mistake about it, he's given it some thought.

"Yeah, we'll just have to wait and see if that happens," Swinney said. "Hopefully, that doesn't happen. But you best believe we have a plan, that's for sure."

He jokingly told the media Monday night that the gameplan if he, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott or defensive coordinator Brent Venables missed some time is tucked away in his drawer in a glass case.

"It's top-secret and in a glass case that says 'only if needed'. So we've got it locked up," he added.

First-year Florida State coach Mike Norvell is navigating those uncharted waters this week after confirming he tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekend's game at Miami. Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen will serve as the interim head coach in Novell's absence.

Elsewhere in the country, other teams have announced their plans as well including Tennessee. The Vols plan to move forward with Former Vol quarterback Tee Martin as the acting head coach in the event Jeremy Pruitt is unavailable to coach. Martin is the father of Clemson WR Amari Rodgers.