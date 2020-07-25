Swofford Swings and Misses With Notre Dame

Reports have been swirling recently about what shape the ACC's football season will take. While a full season looks to be a non-starter, the league is apparently closing in on a 10+1 model — where each ACC team would play 10 league games and one nonconference game.

Every ACC team, including non-football member Notre Dame.



That is right.

The great independent Notre Dame will be allowed to participate in ACC play, compete for the ACC Championship and gain the perks of playing in a league, all while not being a member of the league for football.

"Like Bizarro Superman. Superman's exact opposite, who lives in the backwards bizarro world. Up is down," as Jerry Seinfeld said.

Up is down.

Down is up.

Notre Dame is gets a one year pass to play in a league they have used and abused since joining for all sports—except football—in 2012.

It is bizarro world. And it is the ACC's fault.

The ACC should not be bowing down to the Golden Domers in their time of need.

The ACC should not be appeasing the independent in their time of desperation.

Instead, outgoing commissioner John Swofford had the opportunity to finally put the screws to Notre Dame. Swofford could have used the ACC's position to finally force the staunch independent into joining the ACC.

Swofford missed a perfect opportunity to show the great Notre Dame that you either join the ACC as a full member or you get left out when it hits the fan. He whiffed on the chance to leave his legacy as the commissioner that got Notre Dame to join a conference by not bowing down and appeasing the great Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame will not be a full member of the ACC, as they should be, beyond the 2020 season because of a swing-and-a-miss by the ACC and John Swofford. For now, it will be Notre Dame that has the last laugh.