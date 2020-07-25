AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Swofford Swings and Misses With Notre Dame

Zach Lentz

Reports have been swirling recently about what shape the ACC's football season will take. While a full season looks to be a non-starter, the league is apparently closing in on a 10+1 model — where each ACC team would play 10 league games and one nonconference game. 

Every ACC team, including non-football member Notre Dame.

That is right. 

The great independent Notre Dame will be allowed to participate in ACC play, compete for the ACC Championship and gain the perks of playing in a league, all while not being a member of the league for football.

"Like Bizarro Superman. Superman's exact opposite, who lives in the backwards bizarro world. Up is down," as Jerry Seinfeld said.

Up is down. 

Down is up. 

Notre Dame is gets a one year pass to play in a league they have used and abused since joining for all sports—except football—in 2012.

It is bizarro world. And it is the ACC's fault.

The ACC should not be bowing down to the Golden Domers in their time of need. 

The ACC should not be appeasing the independent in their time of desperation.

Instead, outgoing commissioner John Swofford had the opportunity to finally put the screws to Notre Dame. Swofford could have used the ACC's position to finally force the staunch independent into joining the ACC. 

Swofford missed a perfect opportunity to show the great Notre Dame that you either join the ACC as a full member or you get left out when it hits the fan. He whiffed on the chance to leave his legacy as the commissioner that got Notre Dame to join a conference by not bowing down and appeasing the great Fighting Irish.

 Notre Dame will not be a full member of the ACC, as they should be, beyond the 2020 season because of a swing-and-a-miss by the ACC and John Swofford. For now, it will be Notre Dame that has the last laugh.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Roundtable: Predicting the ACC Order of Finish

This was supposed to be the week of ACC Kickoff and predicted order of finishes, but since that's been put on hold, the AllClemson staff takes a crack at prognosticating the conference as we know it right now.

Brad Senkiw

by

JP-Priester

Coaching Spotlight: Brandon Streeter Climbs Offensive Ladder

Clemson quarterback coach Brandon Streeter adds a prominent role, passing game coordinator, to his job duties in 2020.

Brad Senkiw

Marketing Firm Estimates Lawrence's Value

Opendorse calculated the proposed estimated earning potential of the Top 10 Heisman contenders based on social media and payment data.

Travis Boland

by

ChristopherHall

Biggest Keys To A Clemson National Championship In 2020

Clemson is one of the few teams in the nation equipped to win a national title in a pandemic, according to ESPN analysts.

JP-Priester

by

ChristopherHall

Odds Move Points to Clemson Being Popular Pick to Win it All

Clemson opened up as the favorite to win the national championship in the spring, and the Tigers have become an even larger favorite as we close in on an uncertain college football season.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's 10-Year Transformation

The Clemson Tiger football team looks a lot different than it did ten years ago. Head Coach Dabo Swinney says that the past decade has been "transformative" for his program.

Zach Lentz

by

Morgan Thomas

Derion Kendrick Has Skills To Take Him To The Next Level

An emergency move to defensive back could help Derion Kendrick hear his named called early in next year's NFL Draft.

Travis Boland

by

ChristopherHall

Tigers in MLB: Season Finally Begins for Former Clemson Players

With two games Thursday and Opening Day officially set for Friday, here's a look at 10 former Clemson baseball players who were added to the 60-man rosters and what impacts they could make in the 2020 shortened season.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Commit Sticking To His Plan

Clemson receiver commit will miss senior season after California Interscholastic Federation announces schedule modifications.

Travis Boland

by

Travis Boland

Tigers on PGA Tour: Glover Looks to Keep Stellar Play Going at 3M Open

Six former Clemson golfers, including PGA Tour regulars Lucas Glover and Doc Redman, will tee it up this week at the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

Brad Senkiw