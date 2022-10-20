Syracuse Faces 'Difficult Task' Attempting to End Clemson's Home-Winning Streak

Dino Babers knows his face is facing its biggest challenge of the season this week.

No. 14 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0) will travel to Memorial Stadium for a noon kickoff against No. 5 Clemson (7-0, 5-0) in a battle of unbeaten teams for control of the Atlantic Division.

The Tigers have not lost at home since the 2016 season, and Babers knows ending the Tigers' 37-game home winning streak will not be easy.

“We’re playing a fine Clemson team," Babers said. "Coach Swinney does a fantastic job. There’s no doubt about it. Some of the finest athletes in the conference and in the country. Not only do they have fantastic individuals, they’re a good football team. They have an amazing streak going on down there, and we’re going to play them at their place, which is a very, very difficult task.

“Our guys are in good spirits and we’re looking forward to the opportunity.”

However, while the Orange have yet to beat Clemson at home with Babers at the helm, they have come close. Syracuse held a 23-13 lead over the Tigers in 2018 before the Tigers came storming back to win 27-23. In 2017, the Orange pulled off the upset at home 27-21.

When asked why his teams have so often been able to keep it close against Clemson, Babers didn't have a specific answer.

"I really don’t know, it’s a fabulous question," Babers said. "I think our guys like playing them. Whatever that means. They know all the eyes are on them. They’re really, really good. You need to have some luck when you’re playing them because they’re exceptional. I just think they enjoy playing them.”

Although, if his current team has a shot at pulling the upset this weekend and remaining undefeated, Babers knows they will need to be at their best.

"You’re talking about guys that constantly win 10 games yearly," Babers said. "One of the top coaches in college football, one of the top programs in college football in one of the top conferences in college football. So, to be able to beat them at their place, I don’t know what it is, 37 in a row or 30-something to that effect, it’s obviously a very, very difficult task. A lot of coaches and a lot of programs have went down there and have not had much success.”

No. 4 Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) opened Sunday as a 13.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, in Saturday's noon game against No. 18 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0).

