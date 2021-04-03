Taisun Phommachanh Out Indefinitely After Achilles Tear

Clemson redshirt sophomore quarterback Taisun Phommachanh will be out indefinitely after suffering a torn achilles in the Tigers spring game on Saturday.

Clemson came into its spring game with very little depth at the quarterback position and after the game was over on Saturday that depth had taken a major hit.

Taisun Phommachanh was leading the White team on what would eventually be the game-winning scoring drive late in the fourth quarter when the sophomore quarterback went down with an injury.

After the game, head coach Dabo Swinney told the media that Phommachanh looks to have suffered a torn Achilles.

“It looks like he has probably torn his Achilles," Swinney said. "To be honest with you, the majority of the ACLs and Achilles injuries that I have been around in my career have mostly been non-contact and that was the case with this one.“

The Tigers will now head into the summer with walk-on Hunter Helms as the backup. However, Bubba Chandler and Will Taylor are both set to arrive this summer to provide some much-needed depth at the position.

Phommachach is entering his third season in the program and was set to take over the backup quarterback role behind D.J. Uiagalelei. After a slow start to Saturday's scrimmage, the redshirt sophomore looked like he was on his way to a strong finish before the freak injury occurred.

On the day Phommachanh was 14-for-25 for 163 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

"Obviously, a purple jersey, we do not let them get hit," Swinney said. "He just kind of raised up to throw that ball to Davis and he thought somebody hit him. That is usually the case when you tear your Achilles, that is usually what everybody talks about is that someone hit them. It is a really tough, tough break for Taisun.”

