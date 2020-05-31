Clemson safety Tanner Muse said he's not worried about proving people wrong.

He wants to prove to the people that have always been in his corner right.

After taking a redshirt year at Clemson, Muse excelled on special teams and eventually became a starter in the defensive backfield. As a senior he was named third-team AP All American, first-team ACC and was a finalist for the Thorpe Award given annually to the nation's top defensive back.

In April, Muse was selected in the third round by the Las Vegas Raiders. Recently, Muse sat down with Raiders.com to talk about his draft night and what his new team expects of him in 2020.

Like most members of this year's draft class, Muse spent time with his family waiting to hear his name called. Once he got the call from Las Vegas coach John Gruden, Muse said he was super excited to get started.

"Having a lot on my plate is where I thrive and I look forward to the challenges." — Tanner Muse

"It's humbling. Coming from a small town it was exciting to be able to hear my name called and see it on TV," Muse said. "I'm just so blessed to be part of such a great organization. Just to celebrate all the hard work and dedication it's taken to get here."

The work started in February at the NFL Combine where Muse ran a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash. It was the third-fastest time for a defensive back at this year's event.

"Nobody really gave me credit running the 40, so at the combine I knew I gotta turn heads doing that," Muse said. "I did all the defensive back drills and felt like I was fluid in my motions."

In an interview after the draft, Las Vegas general manager Mike Mayock called Muse one of the most intuitive players in the draft and expects him to learn both the safety and linebacker position.

"I got to play a lot of different positions at Clemson," Muse said. "There was always something new for me to learn each season. There's always a new edge. Having a lot on my plate is where I thrive and I look forward to the challenges."

Muse is one of five current Clemson players on the Las Vegas roster. He is joined in this year's class by offensive lineman John Simpson. Muse called Simpson a "dude" and said he's a rare talent.

"(Simpson) is a big guy, and strong. He's got that attitude and edge you need on the football field," Muse said. "I look forward to getting back with him and working with the other guys."