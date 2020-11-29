SI.com
AllClemson
Tee Higgins Notches Fifth Touchdown Catch of Season

JP-Priester

Trailing 19-10 with just over two minutes remaining against the Giants, former Clemson receiver Tee Higgins reeled in his fifth touchdown catch of the season, pulling the Bengals to within two points. Cincinnati would never get the ball back though, as New York was able to run out the remaining time on the clock, winning 19-17.

Higgins led all Bengals receivers on the day with 5 catches for 44 yards, and the lone touchdown. However, Cincinnati is without starting quarterback Joe Burrow, who was lost for the season with a knee injury last week.

Higgins, who was selected by the Bengals with the first pick of the second round in last April's NFL Draft, came into the game with 43 catches for 629 yards, and four touchdowns. The rookie has become an integral part of the offense as the season has progressed. 

