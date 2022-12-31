Skip to main content
Tennessee 14 Clemson 3: Halftime Analysis

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee 14 Clemson 3: Halftime Analysis

Tennessee leads Clemson 14-3 at the half.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

MIAMI, FL- It was a first half full of special teams miscues for the Tigers.

Clemson's defense has played well enough, holding the prolific Tennessee offense to just 14 first-half points, forcing the Volunteers to go three and out on three different occasions in the half.

The Tigers offense has moved it as well, outgaining Tennessee in the opening half, but it's an unsuccessful fake FG attempt along with three B.t. Potter misses that have been the difference in the game as the Volunteers lead 14-3 after one half of play.

Halftime Analysis

  • Five different times the Tigers were in a position to score points in the first half, yet came away with nothing, as Clemson crossed the 50-yard line on every first-half possession. 
  • Clemson went for a fake FG on 4th and 4 from the 27 on its opening possession. Drew Swinney kept the ball instead of pitching it to B.T. Potter and was stopped short. If he pitches it, Potter has the first down and might have scored. That play kind of set the tone for the rest of the half as Potter would miss on his next three FG attempts. The first was from 55 yards out, the second was from 49 yards out, and the third from 42. The veteran kicker finally hit on his fourth attempt, this one from 31 yards out with just over five minutes remaining in the half.
  • The final possession of the half might have been the most costly. Cade Klubnik had executed the two-minute drill almost to perfection, driving the Tigers down to the Vols 13, but took off running on a third down play with Clemson having no timeouts left, and was tackled inbounds, and time would expire.
  • Both teams are having success moving the ball. Clemson has outgained the Vols totaling 273 yards, while Tennessee has 191.
  • Clemson is just 3-of-10 on third downs.
  • No accuracy issues for Joe Milton in the first half. The redshirt senior was sharp, completing 12-of-17 for 149 yards with one touchdown.
  • Cade Klubnik has also played well, connecting on 16-of-29 for 201 yards. He also has 32 rushing yards and has been on the receiving end of several extremely hard hits.
  • Joseph Ngata has looked like a different receiver since Klubnik took over the offense. The senior has a team-high 57 yards on four catches.
  • Will Shipley only has three carries in the half. 
  • The Tigers have sacked Milton three times, with Tyler Davis, Bryan Bresee and Ruke Orhorhoro each recording one.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_11914514
Play

Orange Bowl Game Day Thread: Clemson-Tennessee

This year's Capital One Orange Bowl will represent Clemson’s seventh all-time trip to the Orange Bowl. The Tigers are 4-2 in the previous six appearances.

IMG_0529

Roster Report: Opt-Outs, Transfers and Injuries Ahead of Orange Bowl Matchup Against Volunteers

The Clemson Tigers will look slightly different when they take the field against the Tennessee Volunteers in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Jeremiah Trotter

Clemson’s Wrecking Ball

When Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., finishes a practice or a game, he gets a couple of different views on what he is doing right, what he might be doing wrong and what he can do better.

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/

In This Article (2)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers

More Clemson

USATSI_11914514
Football

Orange Bowl Game Day Thread: Clemson-Tennessee

By Zach Lentz
IMG_0529
Football

Roster Report: Opt-Outs, Transfers and Injuries Ahead of Orange Bowl Matchup Against Volunteers

By Zach Lentz
Jeremiah Trotter
Football

Clemson’s Wrecking Ball

By Will Vandervort
Dabo Swinney
Football

It was a bad day in the midst of a great journey for Clemson Football

By Will Vandervort
Joe Milton
Football

Vols’ QB says ‘Tennessee is still going to be Tennessee’ in Orange Bowl

By Will Vandervort
USATSI_19547940_168387971_lowres
Men's Basketball

Clemson Looks to Stay Perfect in ACC When NC State Visits

By Brad Senkiw
IMG_0494
Football

Odds and Ends: Is the Orange Bowl the Right Time to Back Clemson?

By Brad Senkiw
K.J. Henry and Tyler Davis celebrate sack
Football

K.J. Henry Warns Clemson Fans About Tennessee QB Joe Milton

By JP Priester