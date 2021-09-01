The Best Matchups of No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 5 Georgia

Here's a look at No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 5 Georgia from the perspective of the best position vs. position, player vs. player and coach vs. coach matchups.

Two top-5 teams linking up in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday at 7:30 p.m. means there will be a ton of meaningful matchups all over the field.

No. 3 Clemson and No. 5 Georgia are loaded with talent, but that alone doesn't win. Scheme matters. Getting the right guy lined up against the wrong guy matters. Having one group dominate another group matters.

There are three matchups, in particular, this week in terms of position, player vs. player and coaches that could very well determine the outcome of this monumental showdown. They'll also be extremely fun to watch:

Clemson's O-line vs. Georgia's front

One could argue the reverse of this matchup (Clemson's D-line vs. Georgia's O-line) is just as important, but this is the side to pick because of the Tigers' struggles last year upfront and with Clemson breaking in several new offensive pieces. For it all to work and the D.J. Uiagalelei-led team to get going in Week 1, Clemson's offensive front, which features one new starter and some veterans playing different roles, will have to control a strong, powerful Bulldog front of three down-linemen and blitzing, defensive-end like linebackers. Uiagalelei likely won't have a ton of time against Jordan Davis and Adam Anderson, but getting a run game established could prove difficult if Jordan McFadden, Matt Bockhorst and Will Putnam struggle.

Justyn Ross vs. Derion Kendrick

In his first game since 2019, Ross will be asked to return to his role as a big-time playmaker for the Clemson receiving corps. While he has been talked about as a slot receiver the last several months, there's a good chance he'll get plenty of time on the outside, and if that happens, there will be fireworks. Ross could (should?) get matched up with former Clemson cornerback and transfer Kendrick, who's earned a starting role for the Bulldogs. Ross and Kendrick know each other's strengths and weaknesses very, very well. They played together in the same room when Kendrick first went to Clemson and against each other in practice for two years. This is primetime television at its best.

Brent Venables vs. Todd Monken

With a stable quarterback and a loaded running back room, Georgia has the chance to be a truly balanced offense, something it's fought for much of the Kirby Smart era. That depends on how much Monken, the offensive coordinator, gets creative and takes real shots down the field. The Bulldogs won't be a full capacity at receiver, but there are still enough playmakers to keep Venables, Clemson's defensive coordinator, guessing. It'll be fascinating to see how Monken combats Venables' late signals based on how the Bulldogs are aligned. The cat and mouse game of getting calls in will be fun to watch. So will be the adjustments made and how Venables plans to attack quarterback J.T. Daniels.

