Clemson Cornerback Battle is Heating Up

Head Coach Dabo Swinney talked about competition at cornerback and what has stood out about all of players at the position.

The Clemson Tigers are short on numbers at the cornerback position and playing time is up for grabs now that Derion Kendrick is no longer with the team.

According to head coach Dabo Swinney, even though it is a group that is low in numbers, there is still a lot of talent waiting to take the field.

"It's a good group," Swinney said. "We got a good group overall...(Andrew) Booth is having his best string of practices that he's had in any spring.

"Mario (Goodrich) is a savvy veteran guy that is probably more self-aware now than at any point in his career," Swinney added.

Adding to the Tigers' limited numbers this spring is an injury to Malcolm Greene's shoulder that will require surgery when the team returns from spring break.

"Malcolm is a guy that made great strides forward," Swinney said. "He's got a little shoulder deal that we will probably have to clean up after spring break."

However, help has arrived in the form of true freshman Nate Wiggins who—even though being a little light in the britches—will have an opportunity to see the field in 2021, if he does the work over the summer.

"Nate is a really exceptional young talent," Swinney said, "we've got a ways to go in the latter half of Spring and Summer in the weight room with coach Batson, he's got to get stronger."