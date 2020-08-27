SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballWomen's Basketball
Search

The Good and Not So Good: Aug. 27

Zach Lentz

It will not always be the case, but today the good far outnumber the not-so-good. But do not worry, things will balance out and there will be room for you to be upset with observations. But for today, let's focus on the good.

The Good:

1: Lyn-J Dixon: The junior could have left after last season when Heisman Trophy candidate Travis Etienne announced he was returning to school. But instead of taking the easy way out, Dixon has put together his best fall yet as a Tiger.

2: Tyler Davis: The sophomore is looking to build upon a freshman campaign that saw him become a force on the interior defensive line. But the sophomore version of Davis appears to have taken a huge step forward—drawing praise from defensive coordinator Brent Venables for his growth, physically and mentally.

3: Trevor Lawrence: According to every player and coach that we have interviewed, the front-runner for the Heisman Trophy appears to be playing at another level this fall. He admitted in the spring that he took the loss to LSU in the national championship game hard and that loss appears to have taken Lawrence's game to another level. 

4: The secondary: Throughout camp and into preseason practice the TIgers' secondary appears to not be seeing the dropoff that one would expect after losing three starters.. The biggest jump appears to have come from Andrew Booth, who after a learning year last season appears ready to step into the limelight in 2020.

5: Braden Galloway: Fans that forgot how dangerous a weapon that Galloway was were quickly reminded as he returned last year in the Fiesta Bowl and national championship. Through camp, Galloway proved that he will be a problem for opposing defenses.

The Not So Good:

1: NC State: The ACC's hopes of playing football did not take a hit with the announcement that the Wolfpack's opening game against Virginia Tech had to be postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19, but it certainly didn't help the case. We have not even reached the season when players will be tackling, exchanging sweat and other fluids, and we already have a postponement. Not good.

2: Depth on the offensive line: The Clemson Tigers play more players in a given year than any other team in college football, but this season they will not have the luxury of playing guys when they are up 40 points because they have to make sure they have a backup ready should someone go down with COVID-19. There is no position that is more of a concern, if something were to happen than the second-team offensive line. If the Tigers are not able to get this sorted out before the season starts, it could be a massive question mark.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Scrimmage Report: 'Big Day for a Lot of Guys'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was encouraged Wednesday by the No. 1 Tigers' final scrimmage of the preseason and the big plays that were made on both sides of the ball.

Brad Senkiw

Emmanuel Henderson Has Been Waiting On Clemson Offer

The Clemson coaching staff is hitting the recruiting trail hard of late and the most recent offer went to Emmanuel Henderson, one of the top running back prospects in the country in the 2022 recruiting class

JP-Priester

UPDATE: Judge Grants Release of Former Clemson DB Mackensie Alexander

https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals/news/mackensie-alexander-to-appear-in-court

Brad Senkiw

Spector Gets His Chance To Shine

Due to injuries at the receiver position Clemson redshirt freshman Brannon Spector got the chance to show his talent and create a better connection with quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Travis Boland

Trio Of Clemson Freshmen Linebackers Going Through Learning Process

Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector said Monday that a group of freshmen linebackers are doing the best they can in learning defensive coordinator Brent Venables complex defense

Travis Boland

New Clemson Right Tackle Jordan McFadden Has Trust, Faith From Coaches

Clemson redshirt sophomore right tackle Jordan McFadden never faced a position battle to replace Tremayne Anchrum. He's been grooming for the job for years.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Offers One Of Nation's Top 2022 RB Prospects

Clemson offered top 2022 running back pprospect Emmanuel Henderson on Tuesday night.

JP-Priester

Amari Rodgers: 'I'm At My Highest Level'

Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers admitted Tuesday that a knee injury last season may have slowed him down, but now feels like he is playing at his highest level

Travis Boland

McFadden Impressed With Freshmen

Jordan McFadden said Friday he was impressed with the group of freshmen offensive lineman. He said they are strong physically but are having to adjust to the college level.

Travis Boland

Clemson OC Tony Elliott Impressed With Second-Year Receivers

Clemson receivers Joe Ngata, Frank Ladson and Brannon Spector will each be expected to take the next step in helping keep the Tigers passing game potent in 2020

Travis Boland