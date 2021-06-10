'Third-and-8', One Analyst Doesn't Want Trevor Lawrence

The offseason often breathes "hot takes," and 247Sports analyst Greg Biggins offered his best saying 2022 Ohio State quarterback commit Quinn Ewers was better in one category than former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Joining national recruiting specialist Blair Angulo on the 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast, Biggins gave his take following attendance at Steve Clarkson's QB Retreat, where he watched Ewers personally.

"I'm just going to say this," Biggins said. "Everyone's been saying Quinn might be the best quarterback prospect since Trevor Lawrence. But I will say this: from a pure throwing standpoint, Blair, from a pure throwing standpoint, it's third-and-8, I want a first down, I'm going to go with Quinn."

A long-time Ohio State commitment, Ewers is highly touted as they come and played his last high school game against recent Clemson quarterback commit Cade Klubnik. Unfortunately, Ewers was outdueled in the 6A Texas state championship game against Klubnik 52-34 in a battle of the top two in-state quarterbacks.

While Biggins covered both Ewers and Lawrence in high school, Biggins says he's "never seen" a prospect, notably including current Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei to his comparison, where "it's literally like - boom," when they throw the ball.

"Quinn has the most dynamic arm, with the quickest release that I've seen, the combination, since Matt Stafford," Biggins said. "I've seen Ryan Mallett, huge arm. I've seen DJ Uiagalelei, huge arm. All those guys had big releases.

"I've never seen a guy who can roll out and just flick his wrist, and the ball is going with so much velocity. Dude, it was hitting receivers in the chest. And I was waiting for him to knock 'em over like Arnold Schwarzenegger in Commando, where they're shooting guys, and we're seeing guys just vibrating until they fall on the ground."

