This Clemson Tigers Unit Among Most Improved in College Football This Season
A lot was made about the Clemson Tigers coming into the season and the opposition of head coach Dabo Swinney to use the transfer portal.
The team has missed opportunities to address needs on the roster as a result, and some people thought that Clemson would be left in the dust until their coach changed his ways. One of the positions people harped on the most was wide receiver.
Naturally, Swinney has gotten the most out of his group and all of the naysayers have been proven wrong in 2024.
In 2023, the offense did struggle. There was zero big plays and explosiveness, as they were a plodding group that slowly moved the ball down the field.
As a result, they finished 50th in scoring, 98th in yards per play and 61st in passing yards. This year, those numbers have jumped across the board, as they are 14th in scoring, 31st in yards per play and 24th in passing yards.
Cade Klubnik looks like the five-star recruit the Tigers thought they were getting when they landed him out of high school. Five-star freshman wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. is making an impact along with T.J. Moore and Antonio Williams providing the team with a stellar trio at the position.
Given their impressive turnaround, it should come as no surprise that Adam Rittenberg of ESPN has listed the Clemson offense as one of the most improved units in the nation this season.
“Swinney noted that last year's offense moved the ball, ranking 15th nationally in first downs, but consistently struggled in the red zone, finishing 118th in scoring percentage. This season, Clemson has improved to 36th in red zone scoring percentage, while ranking 12th in first downs. Clemson's line regained Marcus Tate from an injury that cost him the final third of last season, while Harris Sewell and Tristan Leigh also returned. Ryan Linthicum has transitioned well into being a first-year starter at center. Swinney brought in Matt Luke, the former Ole Miss coach who has coached offensive line at Ole Miss, Georgia, Duke and elsewhere, to oversee the group.”
The Tigers were hoping that continuity after a tough 2023 would lead to better results in 2024. After a dud of a season opener against the Georgia Bulldogs where it looked as if it would be more of the same, they kicked things into motion and started producing at an impressive clip.
Credit needs also to be given to running back Phil Mafah, who has turned into the team’s workhorse in the backfield and answered the call consistently.
He has handled 161 carries this season, gaining 981 yards (6.1 per carry) while scoring eight touchdowns. Having that kind of balance has helped turn this unit into one of the most potent in the country.