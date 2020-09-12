Three Potential Clemson Starters Didn't Travel to Wake Forest

Three potential starters on Clemson's early-week depth chart didn't make the trip to Winston-Salem for the season opener against Wake Forest.

Defensive end Justin Foster and defensive backs Derion Kendrick and Mario Goodrich, who were both listed in "or" situations on the depth chart, won't play for the No. 1 Tigers tonight.

Clemson released its first 80-man travel roster of the 2020 season about two and a half hours before the opener at Wake Forest in a new era of college football where COVID-19 testing, protocols and guidelines are reshaping gameday rosters.

Just because a player didn't travel doesn't mean it is COVID-19 related. Clemson is only listing Tigers as available or unavailable this year with no cause attached.

Andrew Booth, LeAnthony Williams, Sheridan Jones, Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis II are the Clemson cornerbacks available against Wake Forest. Booth and Wiliams are likely starters while Greene and Davis are both freshmen.

At defensive end, Justin Mascoll or Greg Williams could start in Fosters's place opposite K.J. Henry. Freshmen Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee, who both made it to Winston-Salem, are also options to play on the edge.

Here are few other noteworthy observations of Clemson's travel roster:

The Tigers traveled with five running backs: Travis Etienne, Lyn-J Dixon, Darien Rencher, Demarkcus Bowman and Kobe Pace. Sophomores Chez Melusi and Mikey Dukes didn't make the trip. Dixon has been banged up but will likely play. Bowman and Pace are both freshmen who could see their first action.

Trevor Lawrence, Taisun Phommachanh and D.J. Uiagalelei were the three quarterbacks to make the trip.

Fourteen offensive linemen, including freshmen Walker Parks and Mitchell Mays, traveled.

Clemson announced Friday that a total of 19 student-athletes and four staff members across all fall sports test positive for COVID-19 out of 1,013 tests during its latest rounds of screenings. It did not include Friday's testing results.