Ticket Prices High for Capital One Orange Bowl

DANIA BEACH, FL.—Fans looking for last-minute tickets to see the Clemson Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers in the Capital One Orange Bowl will need to pony up some of their Christmas cash to get in.

Here are the current ticket price averages, according to SI Tix:

Minimum Get-In Price: $46.00

Maximum Get-In Price: $1,729.00

Average Ticket Price: $302.25

SI Tickets is the best platform to purchase and reserve your Clemson Tigers' tickets for the 2022 season.

Per its website, "SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the globe. SI Tickets puts the fan experience first -- featuring transparent pricing with a $10 Flat Transaction Fee on All Purchases, unparalleled access to the biggest events and a guaranteed 100% refund if an event is canceled for any reason. Spend $30 or $3,000 and still only pay a small $10 Fee for your tickets. With the largest audience in the industry, the SI Tickets marketplace connects more buyers and sellers than any other ticketing platform around the world."

Watch the Tigers live when you get your TIgers tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/