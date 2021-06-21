Tiger Top-10 Offense: No. 7

The Clemson Tigers have so many weapons on offense, today we start the process of picking the 10 most important players to the Tigers' success.

The 2021 football season is quickly approaching, and now it is time to look at the 10 players on offense who the Tigers will look to if they want to make it back to the College Football Playoff this season.

Today, we continue with No. 7 on our list of players for the Tigers:

No. 7: Matt Bockhorst

The senior leader of the group is Matt Bockhorst, who started all 12 games for Clemson at left guard last year and has appeared in a unit-high 40 career contests.

A returning starter at guard who enters 2021 having played 1,352 career snaps over 40 games (13 starts).

2020: Second-team All-ACC pick who played 753 snaps in starting all 12 games as Clemson led the ACC as the only team to allow fewer than two sacks per game … All-ACC Academic Team selection … played 65 snaps and helped Clemson to 561 yards at Wake Forest … played 33 snaps in Clemson’s shutout win vs. The Citadel … played 68 snaps vs. Virginia in helping Trevor Lawrence post his second 300-yard passing game of the season … played 90 snaps in helping Clemson exceed both 200 yards passing and 200 yards rushing against No. 7 Miami … played 51 snaps at Georgia Tech as Clemson accumulated 671 yards and 73 points in the largest conference win in ACC history … played 82 snaps in Travis Etienne’s three-touchdown performance against Syracuse … played 81 snaps vs. Boston College as Clemson scored 24 unanswered points to overcome an 18-point deficit in the largest comeback win in the history of Death Valley … played 32 snaps prior to injury in helping D.J. Uiagalelei throw for 439 yards in a double-overtime contest at No. 4 Notre Dame … played 65 snaps vs. Pitt, helping protect Trevor Lawrence during his 403-yard passing performance … played 55 snaps at Virginia Tech, holding the Hokies without a sack and helping Clemson to 7.9 yards per carry in the contest … played 63 snaps as Clemson produced 541 yards of offense in ACC Championship Game vs. No. 2 Notre Dame … played 68 snaps in Sugar Bowl vs. No. 3 Ohio State.

