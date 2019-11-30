Tigers and Gamecocks: How to Watch, Listen and Storylines

Clemson will attempt to extend its winning streak against in-state rival South Carolina to six games when the Tigers face the Gamecocks for the 117th time on Saturday, Nov. 30. Kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium is scheduled for noon ET. Clemson, holder of the nation's longest active overall winning streak (26), home winning streak (22) and road winning streak (11), will attempt to extend its recent run of victories against its rival.

Clemson has won five straight against South Carolina since 2014 and will attempt to earn a sixth consecutive win against the Gamecocks for the first time since a seven-game streak from 1934-40. Clemson has scored at least 34 points in every game of its five-game series winning streak, winning by an average margin of 23.4 points in that span.

Since the start of October, Clemson's weekly scoring margins have displayed a brand of dominance rarely seen in FBS history. Clemson is in the midst of a six-game streak of wins by 30 or more points, one shy of matching 1976 Michigan and 2011 Houston for the longest such streaks in the AP Poll era (since 1936). Clemson has also won four consecutive games for 45 or more points, presently standing with 1944 Army and 1972 Nebraska as the only teams since 1936 to do so. Clemson's performance since October has been bolstered by the historic output of Doak Walker Award semifinalist Travis Etienne.

Etienne has posted 873 rushing yards on 86 carries (10.2 avg.) and nine rushing touchdowns in the last six games, breaking school records for rushing yards in a six-game span and consecutive 100-yard rushing games (six). Etienne presently ranks seventh in the country in rushing yards (1,335), but has accrued his yardage despite totaling at least 65 fewer carries than anyone else in the top seven.

By virtue of Clemson's propensity for building big leads and its commitment to playing so many players, only 39 of Etienne's 153 carries this season have come in the second half, including only four fourth-quarter carries. Etienne's 8.73 yards-per-carry average leads the nation and is a full two yards per carry better than any of the six players ahead of him in rushing yardage. Etienne holds an 8.10 yards-per-carry average for his career, just shy of the NCAA record held by Army’s Glenn Davis (8.26 from 1943-46) among players with 300 career carries

TELEVISION: ESPN (Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy, Tom Luginbill)

RADIO: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson, Tajh Boyd, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

RADIO: ESPN Radio (Marc Kestecher, Ben Hartsock)

CLEMSON/SOUTH CAROLINA SERIES HISTORY:

- OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 70-42-4 -

HOME: Clemson leads series, 19-10-1

- ROAD: Clemson leads series, 51-32-3

- NEUTRAL: N/A - LAST MEETING: Nov. 24, 2018 (56-35, W)

- STREAK: Clemson, Won 5

SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 133, XM 193, Internet 955

