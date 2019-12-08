Clemson
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Tigers Are Back in the College Football Playoff

Zach Lentz

The Clemson Tigers, for the fifth straight season, are back in the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 seed in the final ranking.

The Tigers will travel to Phoenix to take on the Ohio State in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl Saturday, Dec. 28. The trip out west marks the Tigers' third trip to Phoenix to play a football game in the last five seasons. In 2016, the Tigers played in the CFP national championship, then later that same year they traveled to Phoenix to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl.

While many in the Tiger fanbase are upset with the fact the defending, and undefeated reigning national champions are not the No. 1 team, head coach Dabo Swinney is thankful that his team has a chance to defend its title.

"I really don't care (where we are ranked). I mean, just as long as we can be somewhere in the top four, I think we deserve that. We've earned that. I know we haven't played anybody all year, but hopefully we can get a chance to be somewhere in the top four because I think these guys, they deserve that."

Swinney acknowledged the fact that his Tiger team is not the only team in the nation to finish the season 13-0, as LSU and Ohio State both accomplished the feat—an impressive feat in the world of parity that is a weekly player in college football.

"It's hard to be undefeated in any league," Swinney said. "Ohio State and LSU, I mean, unbelievable, unbelievable years because it is so hard. I have such a great appreciation for that accomplishment. LSU has been an unbelievable team. 

"(The rankings) really doesn't matter. We'll play somewhere and play somebody and be thankful for the opportunity. We’re 13-0 and these guys continue to get ready week in and week out. We just want to have an opportunity to compete for the whole thing. I think we’ve done enough to get somewhere in that top four, wherever they put us we just want a chance to play and see if we can get to the top of the mountain.” 

The top four teams in the final rankings were: No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Oklahoma.

The playoff will feature Ohio State taking on Oklahoma in the Chick-Fil-a Peach Bowl and Clemson taking on LSU in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Simmons Wins 2019 Butkus Award

Zach Lentz
0

The Butkus Foundation announced today that Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons has won the 2019 Butkus Award, presented annually to the nation's top linebacker. Matt Butkus, son of Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer and award namesake Dick Butkus, surprised Simmons with the honor at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex during the team’s College Football Playoff Selection Show watch party.

Clemson Continues Record-Setting Season

Zach Lentz
0

The Clemson Tigers continued their record-setting season Saturday night, as they won their fifth straight ACC Championship

Records Fall: Clemson Notches Fifth Straight ACC Championship; Fifth Straight Playoff Berth

Zach Lentz
0

The No. 3 Clemson Tigers took care of business in dominant fashion en route to claiming their fifth straight ACC championship.

The ACC Championship: How to Watch, Listen and Storylines

Zach Lentz
0

The Atlantic Division champion Clemson Tigers (12-0, 8-0 ACC) take to the field against the Coastal Division champion Virginia Cavaliers (9-3, 6-2 ACC) in the 2019 ACC Championship Game Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC).

Watch: Brothers-in-Law travel from Sweden to watch the Tigers and Cavaliers Battle

Zach Lentz
0

So you think your ticket to the game, hotel and food is expensive, hear from two fans who flew halfway across the globe to make watching their alma maters a reality.

Clemson's Offensive Balance is Impressive

CU Athletic Communications
0

During Clemson's active 27-game win streak, the Tigers have featured remarkable offensive balance.

Swinney: Virginia ‘Building Something Special'

Jeremy Styron
0

While the Virginia Cavaliers football program had some stellar seasons under former coaches George Welsh and Al Groh, including two Atlantic Coast Conference co-championships (1989 and 1995), the team struggled more times than not between 2010-15 under Mike London.

Clemson's ACC Championship History

CU Athletic Communications
0

Clemson has a 5-1 record in six previous appearances in the ACC Championship Game. In the first two appearances, Clemson played a team it faced earlier that season. But, this year's matchup represents the fifth straight time Clemson has played a team for the first time that season in the ACC Championship Game.

What Did the Coaches Say Before the ACC Championship

Zach Lentz
0

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney and Virginia Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall met with the media before his team takes on the Virginia Cavaliers Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Watch: Championship Games and Playoff Predictions

Zach Lentz
0

Before the playoff committee gives their predictions, we give you how we see each of the conference title games playing out and our final predictions for the playoff rankings.