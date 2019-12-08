Tigers Are Back in the College Football Playoff

The Clemson Tigers, for the fifth straight season, are back in the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 seed in the final ranking.

The Tigers will travel to Phoenix to take on the Ohio State in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl Saturday, Dec. 28. The trip out west marks the Tigers' third trip to Phoenix to play a football game in the last five seasons. In 2016, the Tigers played in the CFP national championship, then later that same year they traveled to Phoenix to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl.

While many in the Tiger fanbase are upset with the fact the defending, and undefeated reigning national champions are not the No. 1 team, head coach Dabo Swinney is thankful that his team has a chance to defend its title.

"I really don't care (where we are ranked). I mean, just as long as we can be somewhere in the top four, I think we deserve that. We've earned that. I know we haven't played anybody all year, but hopefully we can get a chance to be somewhere in the top four because I think these guys, they deserve that."

Swinney acknowledged the fact that his Tiger team is not the only team in the nation to finish the season 13-0, as LSU and Ohio State both accomplished the feat—an impressive feat in the world of parity that is a weekly player in college football.

"It's hard to be undefeated in any league," Swinney said. "Ohio State and LSU, I mean, unbelievable, unbelievable years because it is so hard. I have such a great appreciation for that accomplishment. LSU has been an unbelievable team.

"(The rankings) really doesn't matter. We'll play somewhere and play somebody and be thankful for the opportunity. We’re 13-0 and these guys continue to get ready week in and week out. We just want to have an opportunity to compete for the whole thing. I think we’ve done enough to get somewhere in that top four, wherever they put us we just want a chance to play and see if we can get to the top of the mountain.”

The top four teams in the final rankings were: No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Oklahoma.

The playoff will feature Ohio State taking on Oklahoma in the Chick-Fil-a Peach Bowl and Clemson taking on LSU in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl