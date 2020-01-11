ClemsonMaven
Tigers are Not in New Orleans for Beignets; They are on a Business Trip

Zach Lentz

NEW ORLEANS — The No. 3 Clemson Tigers have one mission on their minds on their second trip to New Orleans, and it is not beignets or Bourbon Street or Hurricanes at Pat O'Briens. 

Instead the Tigers are focused on doing something they did not do in 2017 — taking care of business on a business trip.

"We know what we're here for fun," linebacker Isaiah Simmons said. "This is not a bowl game. We had our bowl experience in Arizona where you can go out, have fun, do fun things. We're here for business this time.

"We've got an early curfew. Everybody is OK with it. We actually wanted the early curfew. There's not really much more that needs to be said, I don't think. This is just straight business. It's not a bowl experience. That's the best way I can put it."

In the Tigers last trip to the Big Easy for the 2017 Sugar Bowl, players were seen wandering down Bourbon Street or eating at Cafe du Monde at midnight, however this game has a different feel to it.

Not just because it is for the ultimate prize, a national title, but also because of the team they are facing. The LSU Tigers enter this game with arguably the best offense in college football history, are led by the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Joe Burrow and are playing a psuedo-home game.

All of which means the Tigers are walking into the lion's den.

"We're in enemy territory here. Everybody here is an LSU fan," Simmons said. "My last game (the Fiesta Bowl) was a road game. It was like, 70-30, Ohio State, Clemson. I'm sure this one will be worse, I would assume. We're in Louisiana.

"So — this one is a little bit different, though, because it's like almost like we're in another country. Everyone here is LSU. There's not really many of us. But I would definitely say it's like a road game, most definitely."

Even though the Tigers will be outnumbered in the stands 68-32, according to Vivid Seats latest projections, the Tigers have embraced a mentality that allows them to thrive, even when the stands are not full of road dogs.

"On defense we call it a road dog mentality," Simmons said. "You've got to bring a completely different game to it — not anything special necessarily but just a different mindset. It's just like we always do like Rocky comparisons on our team. It's like when Rocky fought Drago. I guess we're in Russia."

