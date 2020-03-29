AllClemson
Tigers Continue To Hit The Books

With so much money being made in college football under the sports current landscape, it is sometimes easy to forget that the players are still student athletes. 

At Clemson, head coach Dabo Swinney is adamant that despite all the success on the field, his players must still put in the work in the classroom. The fact that the threat of COVID-19 has shut the campus down will not change the standard that's in place.

"The No. 1 thing is academics," Swinney said. "We've got a lot of work to do academically. Fortunately, a lot of these guys often have an online class or two so they're kind of used to that. That really wasn't a big deal for all of the classes to go to that." 

Despite facing some unusual circumstances with all classes now being taken online and off campus, Swinney says the transition has gone very smoothly. Outside of a couple of minor, localized incidents, the players are adjusting well.

"The biggest thing is our tutoring," Swinney said. "And that process, because obviously those are always in-person.  A few technological issues we've had to work through. Like a guy didn't have his battery charger. We've had to help a few guys we had to help with Wi-Fi. Something called a hot spot. I don't know what that is, but evidently it helps you with your Wi-Fi. But not a lot of issues. Most of these guys are well-equipped and they're ready."

In 2018, while the Tigers were winning a national title on the field, the program set records for team GPA and for the number of players with a GPA of 3.0 or higher. The 2019 team kept up that trend, and Swinney sees no reason why that should change.

"We want to have a 3.0 team GPA, and we talk about that all the time'" Swinney said. "The last two teams, '19 and '18, have had the two highest GPA's in the history of Clemson football. So we want this 2020 team to keep that momentum."

Under Swinney's guidance, the Clemson football program has garnered a reputation for producing well mannered young men, on the field and in the classroom. The Tigers head coach has made a point of reminding his players that the same standard applies in these difficult times.

"One of the things that we have really stressed with our guys is having that classroom etiquette and classroom behavior," Swinney said. "Even though you might be sitting at home, just having the proper etiquette with Zoom and being in class."

Swinney is also aware of the fact that with his players scattered out all around the country, the potential for distractions increases. However, he and the rest of the coaching staff think they have a well rounded plan in place to keep all the players in good standing grades wise. 

"Our coaches have really taken ownership," Swinney said. "Of really staying on top of what our guys need to do so they aren't drifting and have a bad semester academically."

Clemson Basketball Flashback: Sharone Wright

Two-time All-ACC player, 1993 All-ACC tournament player, and sixth overall pick in the 1994 NBA draft, Sharone Wright cemented himself in Clemson history as a solid big man and one of the best players in program history.

Connor Watson

Oddsmakers: Clemson Is Overwhelming 'Tiger King' of ACC

According to Sportsbetting.ag, Clemson is a -600 favorite to win the ACC championship over the likes of Miami, North Carolina and Virginia Tech. The Tigers are a bigger favorite this year than the past two years combined and dwarf other conference favorites like Ohio State and Alabama.

Brad Senkiw

Swinney Sets Record Straight On Social Media Ban

Right or wrong, Dabo Swinney has taken his share of criticism over the years concerning the teams social media ban.

JP-Priester

Has Trevor Lawrence Played His Final Game At Clemson?

In the even that there is no college football in 2020, Clemson fans may have to come to grips with the fact that they have watched quarterback Trevor Lawrence play his final game in a Tiger uniform.

Zach Lentz

by

Bostonfan1967

Clemson's 'Greatest Performance' Set for Radio Rebroadcast

Clemson men's basketball's 84-53 win over Auburn in the 2018 NCAA tournament kicks off a series of memorable replays from the last few seasons in Clemson athletics to be broadcast by the Clemson Tigers Network for the next 15 Saturdays.

Brad Senkiw

Frank Ladson Looking To Make His Mark As A Sophomore

As a sophomore, Frank Ladson is looking to make an impact on the Clemson offense

JP-Priester

Swinney 'Thankful' For Clemson's Spring Work

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney liked the improvement he saw during the Tigers' nine spring practices, and he's "thankful" that his team got that much work done before the COVID-19 outbreak shut down the spring season.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson No. 1 in USA Today Rankings; Favorite to Return to CFP

The Clemson Tigers only had nine practices this spring, but that did not stop USA Today from naming the Tigers as their top team in their post-spring rankings.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Tigers commit Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., in running for SI All-American

The Clemson Tigers have experienced unprecedented success in recent years on the recruiting trail. That success has continued into the 2021 season with the commitment of Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Zach Lentz

Latest Odds: Clemson's the Favorite to Make College Football Playoff

Clemson was named the odds-on favorite Thursday to make the College Football Playoff, according to Betonline.ag. The Tigers have the longest playoff streak in the nation at five consecutive years of making the postseason event.

Brad Senkiw