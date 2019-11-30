Clemson
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Tigers Crush Gamecocks; Finish Off Perfect Regular Season

Zach Lentz

 COLUMBIA, SC—In front of 80,850 fans, the No. 3 Clemson Tigers dominated their instate rival, the South Carolina Gamecocks by a final score of 38-3 Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Tigers outplayed the Gamecocks in every facet of the game, as they outgained the Gamecocks 527-174. Clemson held a 12th straight opponent below 300 yards of total offense to open the season. Per ESPN Stats & Info, Clemson was already the first team in searchable data dating back to 1996 to open a season by holding its first 11 opponents to 300 or fewer yards, a feat matched by Ohio State this year.

The Tigers opening drive took them all the way to the Gamecock 1-yard line. But after they were stopped on three straight plays, the Tigers brought in defensive linemen Nyles Pinckney and Tyler Davis for a variation of their Freezer Package.

The Gamecocks were ready for the Tigers, after quarterback Trevor Lawrence motioned out of the backfield, running back Travis Etienne took the direct-snap and was stood up at the line of scrimmage.

The Gamecock offense moved the ball out from the shadow of their own end zone, as Ryan Hillinksi's first pass of the game found Shi Smith for a 24-yard gain. However Hilliski's third pass of the game ended up in the hands of Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick, who returned the interception 14 yards to the South Carolina 23-yard line.

Lawrence and the Tiger offense did not waste any time making the Gamecocks pay for the mistake. Lawrence found Tee Higgins for a 10-yard touchdown, that capped a three-play drive that gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead.

Following the Gamecocks first punt of the game backed the Tigers up to their own 25. After 10 yards of Etienne runs moved the ball to the 35, Lawrence found Higgins for the second time on the day—this one, a 65-yard touchdown reception that extended the lead to 14-0.

The Gamecocks got on the board following the Tigers' first punt of the game was downed a their own 2-yard line, as a combination of Hilinski, backup quarterback Jay Urich and some wildcat of their own moved the ball to the Tiger 21-yard line. Parker White connected on a 39-yard field goal that cut the Tiger lead to 14-3.

After the Gamecock field goal, the Tigers added to their lead. Lawrence went to work once again, as he completed his third touchdown pass of the game—this one to Justyn Ross from 19 yards out—that capped a 90-yard drive and gave the Tigers a 21-3 lead. The Tigers added a final score before the first half ended, as B.T. Potter connected on a 46-yard field goal as time expired that gave the Tigers a 24-3 lead.

The Gamecocks held the ball for only 52 seconds to open the second half before they were forced to punt to the Tigers. 

Lawrence completed five of his first six passes to open the second half for 32 yards and the Tigers added 36 yards on the ground before Etienne's 2-yard touchdown run gave the Tigers a 31-3 lead.

Following the sixth punt of the day for the Gamecocks, the Tigers continued to add to their lead. With his second rushing touchdown of the day, a 3-yard scamper, Etienne became all-time conference leader in total TDs (57) and rushing TDs (53), and gave the Tigers a 38-3 lead over the Gamecocks.

Tiger Tracks: 

- Clemson  completed its eighth undefeated regular season in school history, joining the 1900 (6-0), 1906 (4-0-3), 1948 (10-0), 1950 (8-0-1), 1981 (11-0), 2015 (12-0) and 2018 (12-0) Clemson squads. A win would make it Clemson's sixth time finishing a regular season without any losses or ties. 

- Clemson opened a season 12-0 for only the fourth time, joining a 12-0 record in every game of the 1981 season and a 12-0 mark in the first 12 games of the 2015 and 2018 seasons

- Clemson recorded six consecutive wins against South Carolina for the first time since a seven game streak from 1934-40. That seven-game streak stands as the longest winning streak in the series by either team.

Up Next: The Tigers travel to Charlotte to take on the Virginia Cavaliers next Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC) in the ACC Championship. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Zach Lentz

Game Day Thread: Clemson and South Carolina Clemson will attempt to extend its winning streak against in-state rival…

38 0

Preview and Prediction: Clemson and South Carolina

Zach Lentz
2 0

Clemson will attempt to extend its winning streak against in-state rival South Carolina to six games when the Tigers face the Gamecocks for the 117th time on Saturday, Nov. 30. Kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium is scheduled for noon ET.

Tigers and Gamecocks: How to Watch, Listen and Storylines

Zach Lentz
0

Clemson will attempt to extend its winning streak against in-state rival South Carolina to six games when the Tigers face the Gamecocks for the 117th time on Saturday, Nov. 30. Kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium is scheduled for noon ET. Clemson, holder of the nation's longest active overall winning streak (26), home winning streak (22) and road winning streak (11), will attempt to extend its recent run of victories against its rival.

SIGNIFICANT SERIES WINS FOR CLEMSON

Zach Lentz
0

A record of the biggest wins for the Clemson Tigers in their rivalry with South Carolina

Former Tiger Mike Williams Opens Up on South Carolina

Zach Lentz
0

While many around the state of South Carolina are busy eating their turkey, the third-ranked Clemson Tigers will be thinking about chicken, as they preparing for their annual post-Thanksgiving matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks.While the Tigers and Gamecocks are gearing up for their game Saturday (noon, ESPN), former Clemson, Lake Marion Gator and current Los Angeles Charger Mike Williams will be watching the Tigers take on the Gamecocks from his home.

Ten Unusual Facts: Clemson-South Carolina

CU Athletic Communications
0

10 unusual facts about the Clemson-South Carolina rivalry

A History of the Rivalry: Clemson and South Carolina

CU Athletic Communications
0

Saturday's game will be the 117th all-time meeting between Clemson and South Carolina. It will be the 111th consecutive year the two schools have met, as the teams have played every year since (and including) the 1909 season.

Behind Enemy Lines: South Carolina Gamecocks

Zach Lentz
0

The Gamecocks boasted the most difficult schedule in the nation according to ESPN. That schedule proved to be more than the Gamecocks could handle, as they enter the regular season finale with a 4-7 record and will not be eligible for a bowl game.

Swinney Focused on Bigger Prize

Zach Lentz
0

While the Tigers fanbase is looking forward to the possibility of winning six straight games against the Gamecocks, for Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney there is a bigger prize in front of the Tigers—going 12-0 in the regular season.

Clemson Dominates the Middle Eight

Zach Lentz
0

During its current run of four consecutive College Football Playoff appearances dating to 2015, Clemson has frequently won one of the hidden "games within the game." SportSource Analytics tracks the "Middle Eight," the section of the game defined as the final four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half.